PEMCO Mutual Insurance Announces Two New Members Elected to its Board of Directors

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company announced today the addition of Jesús Hernandez, chief executive officer (CEO) of Family Health Centers, and Chris Wheaton, chief financial officer (CFO) of BSquare Corporation, to the PEMCO board of directors.

“As we pursue our goals, I couldn’t be more pleased to have Jesús and Chris join our best-in-class board of directors,” said Stan McNaughton, PEMCO’s chairman of the board and CEO. “Their cross-sector and customer experience expertise will accelerate our drive to innovate in a way that’s relevant to our customers and inspiring to our leaders and employees.”

Both joined the PEMCO board of directors for two-year terms, effective Jan. 3, 2020. With the two new additions, PEMCO now has nine people on its board, including Brian Benzel, Bill Bonaudi, Linda Cowan, Shirley Hodgson, Sandy Kurack, Stan McNaughton and Rich Rutkowski.

Hernandez has served as Family Health Centers’ CEO since 2016. He previously served as chief executive for Community Choice in Wenatchee/Cashmere, Washington. He brings more than two decades of leadership experience in areas such as workforce development, education, healthcare and finance.

Wheaton is the CFO for BSquare Corporation and formerly served in the same capacity for Islandwood, Bainbridge Island, Washington, and for the Pacific Science Center, Seattle, Washington. He brings more than 20 years of experience leading and growing diverse enterprises and will contribute additional strategy and financial management to PEMCO’s skilled board of directors.

“We’re pleased to welcome Jesús and Chris as new independent directors to the PEMCO board,” said PEMCO vice chair Brian Benzel. “The addition of these directors complements our existing skills and experiences, and we’re confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive growth and build long-term member and stakeholder value for PEMCO.”

