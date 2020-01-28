Polaris Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019 Results

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019 Highlights

Fourth quarter reported and adjusted sales increased 7% to $1,736 million

Fourth quarter reported net income was $1.58 per diluted share; adjusted net income for the same period was $1.83 per diluted share

Full year reported and adjusted sales increased 12% to $6,783 million

Full year 2019 reported net income was $5.20 per diluted share; adjusted net income for the same period was $6.32 per diluted share, exceeding the high-end of previously issued guidance

North American retail sales increased 2% for the quarter compared to last year; ORV N.A. retail sales were up low-single digits percent, Indian motorcycles retail sales were up low-single digits percent

Polaris announced full year 2020 sales and adjusted earnings guidance with full year sales growth in the range of 2% to 4% over the prior year and full year adjusted earnings in the range of $6.80 to $7.05 per diluted share.

Key Financial Data (in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT – Q4 December 31, 2019 Reported YOY % Chg. Adjusted* YOY % Chg. Sales $ 1,735,866 7% $ 1,735,866 7% Net income attributable to Polaris $ 98,931 8% $ 114,858 1% Diluted EPS $ 1.58 7% $ 1.83 —% BALANCE SHEET – December 31, 2019 Reported YOY % Chg. Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,064 (3)% Inventories, net $ 1,121,111 16% Total debt, finance lease obligations and notes payable $ 1,693,509 (14)% Shareholders’ equity $ 1,107,999 28% CASH FLOW – YTD December 31, 2019 Reported YOY % Chg. Net cash provided by operating activities $ 655,036 37% Purchase of property & equipment $ 251,374 12% Repurchase and retirement of common shares $ 8,378 (98)% Cash dividends to shareholders $ 149,101 —%

*Note: the results and guidance in this release, including the highlights above, include references to non-GAAP operating measures, which are identified by the word “adjusted” preceding the measure. A reconciliation of GAAP / non-GAAP measures can be found at the end of this release.

CEO Commentary

“We ended the year with positive fourth quarter retail momentum in both Off-Road Vehicles and Motorcycles, supporting strong full year, broad-based sales growth of 12 percent. While TAP grew modestly in the fourth quarter, non-TAP Parts, Garments and Accessories (PG&A) and aftermarket sales stole the show, eclipsing $1 billion for the first time in 2019. Our recent leadership changes were made to spur both tactical and strategic growth, and the 37 percent increase in Indian Motorcycle sales in the fourth quarter, driven largely by the Indian Challenger, demonstrates what is possible as Mike Dougherty takes over that important segment. Steve Menneto is aggressively moving to accelerate retail performance in Off-Road Vehicles and Snowmobiles, building off a strong year of financial performance in our largest business. In 2019, we delivered strong operational performance across Polaris, especially productivity and delivery, and we expect further gains to create value for customers and shareholders in the year ahead. Our commitment to being a customer-centric highly profitable growth company is unwavering, and I am extremely confident in this Polaris team to deliver on that promise.”

— Scott Wine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Inc.

Fourth Quarter Performance Summary (Reported) (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended December 31, 2019 2018 Change Sales $ 1,735,866 $ 1,627,120 7 % Gross profit 423,344 391,273 8 % % of Sales 24.4 % 24.0 % +34 bpts Total operating expenses 307,693 271,776 13 % % of Sales 17.7 % 16.7 % +102 bpts Income from financial services 20,708 23,313 (11 )% % of Sales 1.2 % 1.4 % -24 bpts Operating income 136,359 142,810 (5 )% % of Sales 7.9 % 8.8 % -92 bpts Net income attributable to Polaris 98,931 91,474 8 % % of Sales 5.7 % 5.6 % +8 bpts Diluted net income per share $ 1.58 $ 1.47 7 %

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) (the “Company”) today released fourth quarter 2019 results with sales of $1,736 million on a reported and adjusted basis, up seven percent from reported and adjusted sales of $1,627 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $99 million, or 1.58 per diluted share, compared with net income of $91 million, or 1.47 per diluted share, for the 2018 fourth quarter. Adjusted net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $115 million, or $1.83 per diluted share compared to $113 million, or $1.83 per diluted share in the 2018 fourth quarter.

Gross profit increased eight percent to $423 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $391 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Reported gross profit margin was 24.4 percent of sales for the fourth quarter of 2019, up 34 basis points compared to 24.0 percent of sales for the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted gross profit for the fourth quarter 2019 was $428 million, or 24.7 percent of adjusted sales compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 adjusted gross profit of $394 million, or 24.2 percent of adjusted sales. Adjusted gross profit margins were up 42 basis points during the quarter. Adjusted gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 excludes the negative impact of $5 million of restructuring and realignment costs, and adjusted gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 excludes the negative impact of $3 million of restructuring and realignment costs.

Operating expenses increased 13 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 to $308 million, or 17.7 percent of sales, from $272 million, or 16.7 percent of sales, in the same period in 2018. Operating expenses in dollars and as a percent of sales increased primarily due to ongoing investment in research and development and strategic projects.

Income from financial services was $21 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down 11 percent compared with $23 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was driven by lower retail credit income.

Non-Operating Expenses (Reported) (in thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2019 2018 Change Interest expense $ 16,817 $ 19,880 (15 )% Equity in loss of other affiliates $ — $ 3,676 NM Other income, net $ (1,368 ) $ (396 ) 245 % Provision for income taxes $ 21,955 $ 28,176 (22 )% NM = Not meaningful

Interest expense was $17 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $20 million for the same period last year due to lower debt levels.

Equity in loss of other affiliates was $0 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $4 million for the same period last year due to the write-down of certain investments during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Other income, net, was $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $396 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018. Other income is the result of foreign currency exchange rate movements and the corresponding effects on foreign currency transactions related to the Company’s foreign subsidiaries.

The provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $22 million, or 18.2 percent of pretax income, compared with $28 million, or 23.5 percent of pretax income for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in the effective income tax rate is primarily due to favorable adjustments taken on the 2018 federal income tax return related to foreign tax credits, as well as, favorable adjustments related to the 2018 state research and development credit carryforwards.

Product Segment Highlights (Reported) (in thousands) Sales Gross Profit (Loss) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change Off-Road Vehicles / Snowmobiles $ 1,139,890 $ 1,060,458 7 % $ 315,424 $ 282,495 12 % Motorcycles $ 119,481 $ 87,361 37 % $ (1,639 ) $ 2,228 NM Global Adjacent Markets $ 120,372 $ 121,648 (1 )% $ 35,088 $ 33,063 6 % Aftermarket $ 221,083 $ 212,318 4 % $ 49,229 $ 52,074 (5 )% Boats $ 135,040 $ 145,335 (7 )% $ 25,637 $ 25,999 (1 )% NM = Not meaningful

Off-Road Vehicles (“ORV”) and Snowmobiles segment sales, including PG&A, totaled $1,140 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up seven percent over $1,060 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 driven by growth in side-by-side sales. PG&A sales for ORV and Snowmobiles combined increased seven percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter last year. Gross profit increased 12 percent to $315 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $282 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross profit percentage increased 103 basis points during the 2019 fourth quarter due to favorable product mix.

ORV wholegood sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 13 percent, primarily driven by positive mix. Polaris North American ORV retail sales were up low-single digits percent for the quarter with side-by-side vehicles up low-single digits percent and ATV vehicles up mid-single digits percent. The North American ORV industry was up mid-single digits percent compared to the fourth quarter last year.

Snowmobile wholegood sales in the fourth quarter of 2019 were down 10 percent compared to the fourth quarter last year. Snowmobile sales growth was pressured by a challenging comparable in the prior year period, due to the timing of pre-season SnowCheck order shipments.

Motorcycles segment sales, including PG&A, totaled $119 million, up 37 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, led by strong sales of Indian Motorcycles. Slingshot reported a sales decline during the quarter. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was negative $2 million compared to $2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to increased promotions and higher warranty costs.

North American consumer retail sales for Polaris Indian motorcycles increased low-single digits percent during the fourth quarter of 2019 in a weak mid to heavy-weight two-wheel motorcycle industry that was down high-single digits percent. North American consumer retail sales for Polaris’ motorcycle segment, including both Indian Motorcycles and Slingshot, decreased low-single digit percent during the fourth quarter of 2019, while the North American Motorcycle industry retail sales for mid to heavy-weight motorcycles including three-wheel vehicles, was down mid-single digits percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Global Adjacent Markets segment sales, including PG&A, decreased one percent to $120 million in the 2019 fourth quarter compared to $122 million in the 2018 fourth quarter primarily due to lower sales in the commercial, government and defense business. Gross profit increased six percent to $35 million or 29.1 percent of sales in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $33 million or 27.2 percent of sales in the fourth quarter of 2018, due to improved operational efficiency.

Aftermarket segment sales of $221 million in the 2019 fourth quarter increased four percent compared to $212 million in the 2018 fourth quarter. Transamerican Auto Parts (TAP) sales of $185 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased one percent compared to $183 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company’s other aftermarket brands increased sales by 22 percent. Gross profit decreased to $49 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $52 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 due to higher tariff costs.

Boats segment sales decreased seven percent to $135 million in the 2019 fourth quarter compared to $145 million in the 2018 fourth quarter primarily due to negative product mix and planned dealer inventory reductions. Gross profit decreased one percent to $26 million or 19.0 percent of sales in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $26 million or 17.9 percent of sales in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Supplemental Data:

Parts, Garments, and Accessories (“PG&A”) sales increased seven percent for the 2019 fourth quarter driven primarily by growth in ORV, snowmobiles and global adjacent markets.

International sales to customers outside of North America, including PG&A, totaled $215 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down one percent from the same period in 2018. The decrease was driven by negative currency rates.

Financial Position and Cash Flow (in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 2018 Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,064 $ 161,164 (3 )% Net cash provided by operating activities $ 655,036 $ 477,112 37 % Repurchase and retirement of common shares $ 8,378 $ 348,663 (98 )% Cash dividends to shareholders $ 149,101 $ 149,032 — % Acquisition of businesses $ 1,800 $ 759,801 NM Total debt, finance lease obligations and notes payable $ 1,693,509 $ 1,962,570 (14 )% Debt to Total Capital Ratio 60 % 69 % NM = Not meaningful

Net cash provided by operating activities was $655 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $477 million for the same period in 2018. Total debt at December 31, 2019, including finance lease obligations and notes payable, was $1,694 million. The Company’s debt-to-total capital ratio was 60 percent at December 31, 2019 compared to 69 percent at December 31, 2018. Cash and cash equivalents were $157 million at December 31, 2019, down from $161 million at December 31, 2018.

2020 Business Outlook

The Company announced its sales and adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2020. Sales are expected to increase in the range of 2 percent to 4 percent over 2019 adjusted sales of $6,783 million and adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of $6.80 to $7.05 per diluted share for the full year 2020 compared to adjusted net income of $6.32 per diluted share for 2019. While the negative impact of tariffs remains a significant headwind on an annualized basis, the year-over-year impact is expected to be minimal to the Company’s 2020 full year earnings guidance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and our related earnings call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, consisting of “adjusted” sales, gross profit, income before taxes, net income and net income per diluted share as measures of our operating performance. Management believes these measures may be useful in performing meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results, to understand the performance of its ongoing operations and how management views the business. Reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to adjusted non-GAAP measures are included in the financial schedules contained in this press release. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

About Polaris

As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including management’s expectations regarding 2020 future sales, shipments, net income, and net income per share, future cash flows and capital requirements, operational initiatives, tariffs, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and commodity costs, are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as the Company’s ability to successfully implement its manufacturing operations expansion and supply chain initiatives, product offerings, promotional activities and pricing strategies by competitors; economic conditions that impact consumer spending; disruptions in manufacturing facilities; acquisition integration costs; product recalls, warranty expenses; impact of changes in Polaris stock price on incentive compensation plan costs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; environmental and product safety regulatory activity; effects of weather; commodity costs; freight and tariff costs (tariff relief or ability to mitigate tariffs); changes to international trade policies and agreements; uninsured product liability claims; uncertainty in the retail and wholesale credit markets; performance of affiliate partners; changes in tax policy; relationships with dealers and suppliers; and the general overall economic and political environment. Investors are also directed to consider other risks and uncertainties discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any duty to any person to provide updates to its forward-looking statements. The data source for retail sales figures included in this release is registration information provided by Polaris dealers in North America compiled by the Company or Company estimates and other industry data sources. The Company must rely on information that its dealers supply concerning retail sales, and other retail sales data sources related to Polaris and the powersports industry, and this information is subject to revision. Retail sales references to total Company retail sales includes only ORV, snowmobiles and motorcycles in North America unless otherwise noted.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales $ 1,735,866 $ 1,627,120 $ 6,782,518 $ 6,078,540 Cost of sales 1,312,522 1,235,847 5,133,736 4,577,340 Gross profit 423,344 391,273 1,648,782 1,501,200 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 139,486 122,278 559,107 491,773 Research and development 72,099 61,941 292,935 259,682 General and administrative 96,108 87,557 393,930 349,763 Total operating expenses 307,693 271,776 1,245,972 1,101,218 Income from financial services 20,708 23,313 80,861 87,430 Operating income 136,359 142,810 483,671 487,412 Non-operating expense: Interest expense 16,817 19,880 77,589 56,967 Equity in loss of other affiliates — 3,676 5,133 29,252 Other income, net (1,368 ) (396 ) (6,851 ) (28,056 ) Income before income taxes 120,910 119,650 407,800 429,249 Provision for income taxes 21,955 28,176 83,916 93,992 Net income 98,955 91,474 323,884 335,257 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (24 ) — 76 — Net income attributable to Polaris Inc. $ 98,931 $ 91,474 $ 323,960 $ 335,257 Net income per share attributable to Polaris Inc. common shareholders: Basic $ 1.61 $ 1.49 $ 5.27 $ 5.36 Diluted $ 1.58 $ 1.47 $ 5.20 $ 5.24 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 61,564 61,370 61,437 62,513 Diluted 62,714 62,146 62,292 63,949

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands), (Unaudited) December 31,



2019 December 31,



2018 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,064 $ 161,164 Trade receivables, net 190,430 197,082 Inventories, net 1,121,111 969,511 Prepaid expenses and other 125,908 121,472 Income taxes receivable 32,447 36,474 Total current assets 1,626,960 1,485,703 Property and equipment, net 899,809 843,122 Investment in finance affiliate 110,641 92,059 Deferred tax assets 93,282 87,474 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,490,235 1,517,594 Operating lease assets 110,153 — Other long-term assets 99,449 98,963 Total assets $ 4,430,529 $ 4,124,915 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Current portion of debt, finance lease obligations and notes payable $ 166,695 $ 66,543 Accounts payable 450,228 346,294 Accrued expenses: Compensation 184,514 167,857 Warranties 136,184 121,824 Sales promotions and incentives 189,883 167,621 Dealer holdback 145,823 125,003 Other 213,892 197,687 Current operating lease liabilities 34,904 — Income taxes payable 5,867 4,545 Total current liabilities 1,527,990 1,197,374 Long term income taxes payable 28,092 28,602 Finance lease obligations 14,814 16,140 Long-term debt 1,512,000 1,879,887 Deferred tax liabilities 3,952 6,490 Long-term operating lease liabilities 77,926 — Other long-term liabilities 143,955 122,570 Total liabilities $ 3,308,729 $ 3,251,063 Deferred compensation 13,598 6,837 Equity: Total shareholders’ equity 1,107,999 866,736 Noncontrolling interest 203 279 Total equity 1,108,202 867,015 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,430,529 $ 4,124,915

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands), (Unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 2018 Operating Activities: Net income $ 323,884 $ 335,257 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 234,513 211,036 Noncash compensation 74,962 63,966 Noncash income from financial services (32,469 ) (30,130 ) Deferred income taxes (9,484 ) 23,440 Impairment charges 3,558 24,263 Other, net 1,575 (8,489 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables 6,812 20,686 Inventories (149,872 ) (149,701 ) Accounts payable 103,766 (984 ) Accrued expenses 98,965 7,170 Income taxes payable/receivable 4,860 (4,490 ) Prepaid expenses and other, net (6,034 ) (14,912 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 655,036 477,112 Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (251,374 ) (225,414 ) Investment in finance affiliate, net 13,887 26,836 Investment in other affiliates, net — (1,113 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,800 ) (759,801 ) Net cash used for investing activities (239,287 ) (959,492 ) Financing Activities: Borrowings under debt arrangements / finance lease obligations 3,368,853 3,553,237 Repayments under debt arrangements / finance lease obligations (3,638,864 ) (2,579,495 ) Repurchase and retirement of common shares (8,378 ) (348,663 ) Cash dividends to shareholders (149,101 ) (149,032 ) Proceeds from stock issuances under employee plans 15,660 47,371 Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (411,830 ) 523,418 Impact of currency exchange rates on cash balances (759 ) (9,530 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,160 31,508 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 193,126 161,618 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 196,286 $ 193,126 The following presents the classification of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,064 $ 161,164 Other long-term assets 39,222 31,962 Total $ 196,286 $ 193,126

