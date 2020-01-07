Popular CBD Oil Brands Get Updated Rankings For 2020 By CBDReVu.com

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Most of the best-known CBD brands have been ranked and reviewed for 2020 by the popular CBD products directory CBDReVu, see here https://cbdrevu.com/

On CBDReVu consumers can do quick brand comparisons at a glance for most top selling CBD brands and products including such well-known brands such as CBDPure concentrated oil and Softgel capsules, NuLeaf Naturals, Garden of Life Dr. Formulated CBD, Kannaway Pure, Charlotte’s Web Hemp Oil CBD, Green Roads CBD, Endoca, Irie CBD, Sensi Seeds, CBDMedic, CBD Essence gummies with full spectrum CBD, Receptra Naturals, Bluebird Botanicals, CBDPure Softgels, Hemp Meds RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, Vitamin Shop CBD products, Rick Simpson Oil, Elixinol, PureKana, Restorative Botanicals and more.

The proliferation of new CBD products continues as more and more new brands appear online and in stores. In the early days of CBD, the products were mostly concentrated liquid CBD called tinctures, which are used by applying a few drops of the product under the tongue. Then came CBD capsules as well as CBD gummies, pet products, CBD coffees and so on. All these early CBD products were ‘ingestible’ products. Last year many of the new CBD products being offered were topical CBD lotions and creams, especially by the larger retail chains. Most of the big retailing giants, including Amazon and the large brick and mortar drug store chains have avoided ingestible CBD products. This is likely because the laws regarding CBD are murky and confusing. So, ‘topicals’ seem to least controversial way for major retailers to get a piece of the booming CBD market with the least amount of risk and controversy.

The most popular CBD oil products remain the original ingestible CBD products either in capsule or liquid concentrate form in spite of the fact that many of the new products being released are the less controversial topical CBD creams and lotions being offered or soon to be offered by many national chain stores. But the market for ingestible CBD largely remains dominated by online retailers made up of the CBD companies themselves selling direct to consumers.

Currently, the online retail giant Amazon prohibits the sale of CBD. They do allow the sale of hemp seed oil products but hemp seed oil is not the same as CBD. In fact, there is essentially no CBD in hemp seeds. Unfortunately, there are numerous ‘hemp seed oil’ products for sale on Amazon that are marketed by numerous Amazon sellers touting numerous various unproven health benefits. To make matters worse for consumers, these hemp seed oil products are often expensive. So, the CBD marketplace is a minefield for consumers on a number of different fronts.

When shopping for CBD products consumers need to be cautious. Recently, the FDA warned, among other things to be careful about, consumers should be aware of the issue of product quality in the largely unregulated CBD marketplace. The FDA has indicated, among other things, the ingredients content of a number of CBD products do not contain the amount of CBD that is indicated on the product ingredients label. The organization also is looking into reports of some CBD products containing unsafe levels of contaminants, such as pesticides, heavy metals as well the cannabinoid THC, the chemical in marijuana that gets people high. These comments by the FDA underscore the importance for consumers to shop cautiously when they are shopping for CBD. CBDReVu has posted a number of warnings on the site including a blog post titled ‘How to Avoid Dangerous Tainted CBD.’

Further, Leafly, the huge cannabis website, recently tested 47 CBD products and indicated that nearly half of those products contained within 20 percent of their advertised amount of CBD while 4 percent of the products they tested contained no CBD whatsoever. Another critical issue for consumers is that there are a number of outright bogus CBD products being sold, some of them being tainted with dangerous contaminants. So, at a minimum it is critical for consumers to carefully read ingredients labels and to do their best examine and attempt to verify third party lab testing results before making a purchase. Even when consumers attempt to do all the right things prior to purchasing a CBD product, there will always be a leap of faith involved since at the present time there is no regulatory body enforcing compliance with product labeling.

CBDReVu is an A+ Rated Better Business Bureau Accredited informational website founded in 2017 featuring brand profiles of popular CBD products.

Contact:

Chaz Sanderson

cbdrevu@outlook.com

1-929-344-1364

SOURCE: CBDReVu.com

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572296/Popular-CBD-Oil-Brands-Get-Updated-Rankings-For-2020-By-CBDReVucom