Private Wealth Systems Selected as a Finalist for Global FinTech Challenge

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Private Wealth Systems, the global financial technology company that is delivering the digital infrastructure powering the future of private wealth has once again been recognized for its impact on reshaping the private wealth industry. Competing against 300 fintech companies from around the world, the Company was selected as a finalist by MassChallenge based on its proven track record of solving the financial services industry’s structural challenge of data, scale, and security. 

“We are honored to be recognized for our contribution in solving for the financial industry’s most important points of friction that until now have prevented the decentralization of information and action for the global ultra-high net worth community,” said Craig Pearson, CEO, Private Wealth Systems. “Having access to resources and expertise from MassChallenge’s powerful financial services partners will be a tremendous boost as we aggressively expand our offering to private banks, family offices, asset managers, and ultra-high net worth individuals.”

About Private Wealth Systems, Inc.
Private Wealth Systems is a global financial technology company that is revolutionizing the way private wealth is analyzed, reported, and managed. With clients in North and South America, Western Europe and the Middle East, the company’s award-winning private cloud software provides multi-asset, multi-bank, multi-currency account aggregation, data reconciliation, performance calculation, portfolio accounting, portfolio management, and investment reporting to family offices, private banks, and institutional asset managers, delivering instant access and understanding of the drivers of risk, return, income, and expense across the most complex investment portfolios.  For more information, visit https://privatewealthsystems.com or call US +1 980 500-3000.

