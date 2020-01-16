Rockhaven Drills Multiple Mineralized Veins Outside of Klaza Resource Area at its Klaza Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) (“Rockhaven”) is pleased to announce the final assay results from the 2019 diamond drill program at its 100%-owned and road accessible Klaza property, located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of southern Yukon. The 2019 program successfully evaluated targets that lie adjacent to the zones containing the 2018 mineral resource estimate. Results in this release are from 24 holes, which were designed to better define the Eastern Zones, and two exploration holes that targeted the nearby Chevron and Dickson zones.

“Exploration peripheral to the plus million ounce Klaza gold-silver deposit continues to return high-grade, near-surface drill results that demonstrate significant resource expansion potential,” stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven’s CEO. “Additionally, Rockhaven’s treasury remains strong with over $2.8 million and an exciting 2020 drill program and updated project economics on the horizon.”

Definition drilling was completed in the Eastern portions of the BRX, AEX, Stroshein, and Pika zones, collectively known as the Eastern Zones, where broad bands of fracture-style mineralization flank discrete structures that extend eastward from the known mineral resources. The 2019 drilling focused on the near-surface portions of these structures (from surface to ~125 m depth). Multiple veins were intersected in all of the holes. Gold in sulphide veins within the Eastern Zones is amenable to cyanide leaching, with 81% of the gold recovered to doré. Oxidized near-surface mineralization has not been systematically tested but should yield even better leaching results.

A total of 67 holes have been drilled in the 800 m by 500 m Eastern Zones target area. Mineralization is open for expansion laterally in three directions and to depth.

All of the mineralized veins announced in this news release are outside of the current Klaza mineral resources. Assay highlights from this news release include:

19.40 g/t gold and 240.0 g/t silver over 0.69 m – Hole 460

1.53 g/t gold and 10.2 g/t silver over 7.05 m – Hole 465

0.67 g/t gold and 8.7 g/t silver over 29.40 m – Hole 450

3.43 g/t gold and 20.4 g/t silver over 2.72 m – Hole 451

15.90 g/t gold and 74.6 g/t silver over 0.55 m – Hole 454

8.05 g/t gold and 10.6 g/t silver over 1.09 m – Hole 466

2.52 g/t gold and 111.0 g/t silver over 2.05 m – Hole 447

3.07 g/t gold and 13.7 g/t silver over 2.28 m – Hole 441

11.50 g/t gold and 90 g/t silver over 0.50 m – Hole 435

0.58 g/t gold and 9.2 g/t silver over 19.54 m – Hole 448

The 2019 field program at the Klaza property consisted of 5,750 m drilled in 33 holes. Maps, sections and core photos can be viewed at Rockhaven’s website www.rockhavenresources.com. The results from seven holes were previously reported on December 11, 2019. Significant new drill results from the Eastern Zone are shown in Table I below.

Table I: Significant New Drill Intercepts from 2019 Drilling at the Eastern Zones

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)+ Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%) KL-19-435 6.10 9.66 3.56 1.63 21.5 0.16 0.32 and 31.88 32.30 0.42 5.26 72.8 0.25 0.07 and 41.79 42.09 0.30 10.70 15.2 0.08 0.48 and 70.46 70.96 0.50 11.50 90.4 0.07 0.06 and 89.31 89.89 0.58 1.20 9.9 0.05 0.35 and 98.92 99.75 0.83 3.23 106.0 0.13 0.38 and 101.92 102.57 0.65 1.24 4.2 0.01 0.01 KL -19-437 30.52 31.07 0.55 1.81 21.4 0.24 0.55 and 33.12 33.75 0.63 1.70 18.0 0.22 0.92 and 64.22 65.00 0.78 1.11 19.6 0.02 0.08 and 102.68 103.12 0.44 3.36 12.6 0.07 0.09 KL -19-438 16.97 17.30 0.33 8.89 516.0 5.39 0.10 and 77.23 77.57 0.34 1.00 93.9 1.34 3.73 and 111.60 111.92 0.32 4.20 19.2 0.22 1.36 and 114.18 114.49 0.31 5.70 226.0 6.20 2.27 KL -19-440 34.92 35.54 0.62 3.66 8.3 0.08 0.71 and 48.54 48.84 0.30 8.74 24.4 0.16 1.52 and 94.35 94.65 0.30 3.58 50.9 0.07 1.52 and 100.77 101.32 0.55 1.60 7.7 0.03 0.08 and 105.16 105.46 0.30 1.83 4.3 0.02 0.02 KL -19-441 31.82 32.64 0.82 1.31 60.0 1.39 2.95 and 63.29 65.57 2.28 3.07 13.7 0.08 0.26 incl. 63.29 63.66 0.37 13.85 25.5 0.21 0.27 incl. 65.09 65.57 0.48 3.52 39.4 0.09 0.51 KL -19-442 44.67 45.68 1.01 1.40 12.2 0.08 0.37 and 48.33 48.64 0.31 3.19 44.8 0.85 1.57 and 54.40 54.70 0.30 1.30 11.1 0.01 0.03 and 90.00 90.35 0.35 1.29 0.7 0.01 0.01 and 93.34 93.75 0.41 1.32 7.8 0.09 0.22 KL -19-444 36.86 37.26 0.40 1.94 9.1 0.06 0.24 and 52.60 52.90 0.30 1.04 14.8 0.12 0.34 and 88.97 89.27 0.30 1.58 10.2 0.34 0.57 and 96.57 96.90 0.33 1.84 102.0 0.08 0.13 and 118.94 119.26 0.32 3.07 23.8 0.29 1.60 KL -19-445 15.70 16.00 0.30 1.20 3.1 0.07 0.18 and 18.52 18.82 0.30 2.48 17.1 0.03 0.06 and 108.43 108.84 0.41 7.83 66.2 0.21 0.89 and 115.37 115.71 0.34 3.18 42.2 0.22 1.20 and 119.80 120.10 0.30 8.84 6.4 0.03 0.16 KL -19-446 52.00 55.00 3.00 0.70 6.6 0.11 0.15 incl. 52.00 52.60 0.60 1.22 10.9 0.39 0.23 and 127.38 127.68 0.30 3.44 18.2 0.38 1.87 KL -19-447 28.35 28.65 0.30 2.93 7.9 0.18 0.53 and 31.20 31.50 0.30 2.28 18.2 0.92 0.90 and 49.10 51.15 2.05 2.52 111.0 1.00 1.88 incl. 50.60 51.15 0.55 7.18 325.0 3.41 6.29 and 55.84 57.50 1.66 2.61 157.0 0.30 0.25 incl. 57.2 57.50 0.30 8.37 399.0 1.34 1.00 and 84.40 85.00 0.60 1.36 31.8 0.08 0.06 and 118.73 119.18 0.45 1.83 13.0 0.05 0.76 KL -19-448 12.63 13.17 0.54 1.42 23.7 0.96 0.30 and 47.35 47.65 0.30 1.20 24.3 0.22 1.40 and 71.54 71.84 0.30 1.40 8.7 0.26 1.71 and 101.10 101.86 0.76 1.96 37.4 0.44 1.02 and 117.65 137.19 19.54 0.58 9.2 0.14 0.27 incl. 118.50 119.50 1.00 2.87 22.5 0.43 0.78 incl. 127.50 128.60 1.10 1.41 16.2 0.30 0.39 incl. 135.00 136.00 1.00 1.25 14.6 0.18 0.55 incl. 136.50 137.19 0.69 1.04 23.8 0.28 0.53 and 149.85 150.50 0.65 1.30 3.5 0.02 0.01 KL -19-450 73.10 102.50 29.40 0.67 8.7 0.09 0.23 incl. 73.10 74.20 1.10 4.63 66.0 0.98 3.02 incl. 81.50 84.00 2.50 1.21 14.6 0.17 0.24 incl. 92.96 93.72 0.76 4.60 51.1 0.62 1.51 incl. 100.00 102.50 2.50 1.27 6.2 0.03 0.06 KL -19-451 96.20 97.20 1.00 1.98 4.6 0.14 0.22 and 105.20 105.86 0.66 1.18 2.0 0.01 0.01 and 115.28 118.00 2.72 3.43 20.4 0.24 3.71 incl. 116.47 117.19 0.72 9.60 36.3 0.16 12.05 KL -19-452 31.87 34.25 2.38 1.47 46.9 1.05 1.76 incl. 31.87 32.40 0.53 4.38 162.0 4.31 6.73 and 96.60 100.40 3.80 1.09 27.4 0.51 1.68 and 158.79 159.25 0.46 2.61 14.1 0.45 0.47 and 165.15 165.90 0.75 2.15 14.9 0.23 0.60 KL -19-453 46.25 46.55 0.30 1.20 3.4 0.04 0.44 and 77.28 77.80 0.52 1.64 26.4 0.48 0.56 and 85.07 85.37 0.30 1.84 11.8 0.06 0.13 and 89.00 90.47 1.47 0.85 92.9 0.15 0.31 and 109.40 111.35 1.95 1.59 83.5 0.24 0.79 incl. 109.40 109.83 0.43 4.33 306.0 0.82 1.28 KL -19-454 84.45 84.85 0.40 1.00 23.0 0.04 0.03 and 99.85 100.40 0.55 15.90 74.6 0.96 2.35 and 146.50 148.30 1.80 1.14 5.0 0.01 0.01 KL -19-456 113.75 114.60 0.85 2.21 7.5 0.01 0.02 and 121.40 122.30 0.90 1.34 377.0 1.48 1.54 KL -19-457 17.10 18.40 1.30 1.17 1.4 0.01 0.03 and 23.70 26.20 2.50 1.88 6.2 0.02 0.13 incl. 23.70 24.40 0.70 4.70 3.4 0.03 0.13 and 31.25 32.00 0.75 4.17 68.9 0.06 0.05 and 85.00 86.26 1.26 1.24 17.4 0.14 0.64 and 99.27 100.05 0.78 2.49 5.4 0.01 0.03 and 103.73 104.14 0.41 1.54 9.9 0.03 0.02 and 105.60 106.30 0.70 1.11 2.9 0.01 0.01 KL -19-458 88.33 88.66 0.33 5.41 39.8 0.34 0.10 and 108.95 109.33 0.38 1.87 5.0 0.02 0.03 and 125.81 126.35 0.54 1.00 9.0 0.09 0.58 KL -19-460 28.31 29.00 0.69 19.40 240.0 0.16 0.04 and 49.50 50.30 0.80 3.53 2.9 0.00 0.01 and 69.40 70.00 0.60 1.94 22.3 0.03 0.03 and 83.82 84.25 0.43 10.75 51.8 0.21 1.48 KL -19-461 25.50 26.30 0.80 1.20 36.4 0.06 0.08 and 59.75 60.10 0.35 2.17 23.8 0.03 0.01 and 71.70 73.20 1.50 4.04 3.2 0.00 0.01 and 95.90 96.39 0.49 2.19 13.0 0.12 0.30 KL -19-463 43.00 44.50 1.50 3.38 5.0 0.01 0.01 and 51.15 53.70 2.55 1.95 11.5 0.02 0.03 incl. 51.15 51.45 0.30 13.30 57.6 0.07 0.10 and 80.00 82.80 2.80 2.26 0.9 0.01 0.01 incl. 80.00 80.30 0.30 19.05 4.8 0.01 0.01 and 99.35 99.65 0.30 2.05 16.8 0.05 0.07 and 104.05 106.25 2.20 1.25 9.3 0.04 0.08 and 108.30 109.00 0.70 1.10 17.0 0.02 0.02 KL -19-464 27.90 28.48 0.58 3.89 225.0 0.36 0.15 and 62.80 63.10 0.30 1.19 26.8 0.06 0.07 and 91.40 93.65 2.25 1.53 3.5 0.03 0.07 incl. 93.35 93.65 0.30 7.33 9.8 0.09 0.23 and 125.80 127.25 1.45 2.35 397.0 0.85 1.38 incl. 126.42 127.25 0.83 3.64 691.0 1.47 2.36 KL -19-466 6.91 8.00 1.09 8.50 10.6 0.37 0.58 and 14.65 15.38 0.73 1.10 17.2 0.48 1.51 and 25.34 26.00 0.66 1.10 50.5 1.00 2.47 and 29.00 29.63 0.63 1.06 8.1 0.35 0.16 and 68.55 69.44 0.89 1.10 10.1 0.07 0.07

+ Represents the diamond drill hole core length. True widths are estimated to be approximately 80-90% of the interval.

Two drill holes tested the eastern projections of the Chevron and Dickson zones, located 500 m south of the Klaza mineral resource area. Drilling successfully expanded these zones to the east, where mineralization appears to be similar in nature to that in the Eastern Zones. Significant drill results from these two exploration holes are shown in Table II below.

Table II: Significant New Drill Intercepts from 2019 Drilling at the Chevron and Dickson Zones

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)+ Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%) KL -19-465 74.63 81.68 7.05 1.53 10.2 0.07 0.16 incl. 74.63 74.93 0.30 11.40 48.2 0.36 3.32 incl. 80.35 81.68 1.33 4.15 23.1 0.03 0.02 and 128.43 128.79 0.36 1.00 81.8 1.34 1.28 KL -19-467 6.75 7.45 0.70 1.18 8.6 0.01 0.06 and 24.38 24.72 0.34 2.47 257.0 0.29 1.17 and 55.15 57.30 2.15 1.56 8.0 0.12 0.33 and 89.27 90.00 0.73 3.72 18.0 0.01 0.01 and 96.20 96.82 0.62 1.24 38.5 2.15 1.39 and 102.56 103.18 0.62 1.07 36.8 0.02 0.07 and 124.58 125.08 0.50 6.49 17.8 0.25 0.61 and 149.92 150.74 0.82 1.20 2.6 0.01 0.03

+ Represents the diamond drill hole core length. True widths are estimated to be approximately 80-90% of the interval.

Qualified Persons

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through the advancement of its Klaza project. The Klaza project host a resource estimate which includes indicated resources of 4.5 Mt containing 686,000 oz gold and 14,071,000 oz silver at grades of 4.8 g/t gold and 98 g/t silver, and inferred resources of 5.7 Mt containing 507,000 oz gold and 13,901,000 oz silver at grades of 2.8 g/t gold and 76 g/t silver (see Klaza Property Technical Reportdated August 2, 2018). For additional information concerning Rockhaven or its Klaza project please visit Rockhaven’s website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

