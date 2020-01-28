Rolling into the 2020 RV & Camping Season at the 54th Annual Detroit RV & Camping Show

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / If you are looking for a place to vacation this summer, and a new way to get there, head to the 54th Annual Detroit RV & Camping Show at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi February 5-9, 2020.

Brought to Southeast Michigan by the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC), the region’s largest RV show will feature 30 MARVAC-member campgrounds from all across the state.

“Camping remains one of the greatest and economical ways to unplug and have good family time together,” said Darren Ing, MARVAC show director. “The great thing about RVing and camping is it offers something for all ages – from children to seniors.”

“People like to share their camping tales, so when you come to a MARVAC RV & Camping Show, its almost like hanging around a great big campfire,” Ing said.

Over 350 units are on display at the show, including popular travel trailers, truck campers, folding camping trailers, motorhomes, toy haulers, fifth wheel travel trailers and a park model. Prices range from $6,995 to more than $400,000. With 75 exhibits featuring parts and accessories, campground information, on-site RV financing and RV rentals, there is something for every level of RVer at the show.

At the 54th Annual Detroit RV & Camping Show, attendees can:

Register to win one of seventeen prizes through the “Enjoy Michigan, Compliments of MARVAC Giveaway!” Prizes include free camping at fantastic campgrounds all around Michigan and RV/camping lifestyle related giveaways.

Take in educational seminars on all things related to Michigan and RVing, including renting an RV, staying connected via satellite and free TV, Camping 101, and accessibility in state parks.

Meet Tom Daldin and Jim Edelman from “Under the Radar Michigan” on Saturday, February 8 at noon and 3 p.m.

For more information, visit www.marvac.org.

The 54th Annual Detroit RV & Camping Show runs February 5-9, 2020, at Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi. Suburban Collection Showplace is located on Grand River Avenue, south of I-96 between Novi Road and Beck Road. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10, senior admission (ages 55 and over) is $9, and children 12 and under get in free! Parking cost not included in admission. Coupons for $1 off any adult or senior admission are available at marvac.org, Big Boy restaurants, Tubby’s Sub Shops, show exhibitors and in area newspapers.

