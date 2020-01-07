Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings Announces Opening of Las Vegas Full-Service Branch

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC Pink:SCBH), the holding company of Seacoast Commerce Bank, announced today the opening of its newest full-service branch in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new office, located at 8311 West Sunset Road, Suite 140, is conveniently located in the Centra Point at the Curve business complex, off South Durango Drive and West Sunset Road.

Richard M. Sanborn, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented “We are very excited to announce the official opening of our 5th full-service branch in Las Vegas, Nevada. We have been planning our expansion into Nevada for some time and this new branch will specifically help us expand our specialty deposit business. Several States have restrictions on certain industries only banking with institutions that have physical branches in their State, and Nevada is one of them. This branch will allow us to not only expand relationships with some of our existing clients, but develop new relationships within our target industries.”

About Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings: Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast Commerce Bank. Both the holding company and the bank are headquartered in San Diego, California, with the Bank having five full-service banking branches in California and Nevada, with loan and deposit production offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. For more information on Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings or Seacoast Commerce Bank, please visit www.scbholdings.com or www.sccombank.com, or contact Richard M. Sanborn, President and Chief Executive Officer at 858-432-7001, or rsanborn@scbholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some non-GAAP financial analysis provided to supplement information regarding the Bank’s performance, and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipated development and expansion of the Bank’s business, and the intent, belief or current expectations of the Bank, its directors or its officers, are “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such “forward-looking” statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the local and national economy, the Bank’s performance and regulatory matters.

Contact:

Richard M. Sanborn

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 858-432-7001

Email: rsanborn@scbholdings.com

SOURCE: Seacoast Commerce Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/572349/Seacoast-Commerce-Banc-Holdings-Announces-Opening-of-Las-Vegas-Full-Service-Branch