Seniorlink Names Meagan Chisholm as Central Region Account Manager for Caregiver Homes of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Seniorlink, Inc., a leading tech-enabled health services company, named Meagan Chisholm as the new Central Region Account Manager for the company’s subsidiary, Caregiver Homes of Indiana.

In this role, Chisholm will work closely with healthcare professionals and community groups to ensure the Caregiver Homes program is available to all qualifying families in Indianapolis that are caring for loved ones at home.

Prior to joining Seniorlink, Chisholm brings 12 years in regional and national sales experience. She most recently served as National Account Executive for Land’s End Business and has previously held several executive-level sales positions at UniFirst Corporation.

Her most challenging job to date has been that of family caregiver – a role that provided a first-hand experience of the time, energy and commitment required for families caring for their loved ones at home. This role also inspired her pursuit of a career with Seniorlink, where Chisholm could leverage her sales expertise at an organization dedicated to supporting family caregivers. As a regional account manager for Seniorlink’s Caregiver Homes program, Chisholm will be able to support family caregivers in Indiana and advocate for the important work they do, day in and day out.

“We’re excited to have Meagan join our Account Management team in Indiana,” said Kelli Tungate, Vice President, Central Region. “Her experience as a sales executive paired with her deep passion to help and support families immersed in their own caregiving experience, makes her a wonderful addition to our team.”

Caregiver Homes is an intensive, in-home care program that connects family caregivers with a dedicated team of trained clinicians, HIPAA-secure technology, and a daily stipend – all to ensure that their loved ones can receive care in the comfort of their home. It is the first home- and community-based service in the nation to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) highest level of Accreditation for Case Management and is the only NCQA-approved provider for case management in all six states where the company operates today.

“I look forward to serving families in Indiana and supporting family caregivers committed to caring for their loved ones at home,” said Chisholm. “It is an honor to be part of the Caregiver Homes team and help ensure that Hoosier families receive the support they need, and the recognition they deserve.”

More information about Caregiver Homes can be found at https://info.seniorlink.com/in and more information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com.

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. Our solutions combine collaboration technology through our proprietary app, Vela, evidence-based clinical protocols, and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink’s solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings, and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. For more information, please visit www.seniorlink.com.

