Solei Announces Application to the OTCQB

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / SOLEI SYSTEMS (OTC PINK:SOLI) a public holding company in the health and wellness field, is pleased to announce its application to the OTCQB Venture Market.

Today the company has initiated a strategy to upgrade its position in the public markets and increase its visibility to a wider range of investors through the process of uplisting to the OTCQB. The company has submitted the OTCQB application materials to OTC Markets Group.

President Josh Flood commented, “Uplisting to OTCQB is a natural milestone in Solei’s growth journey. We are thrilled to further enhance our capabilities to deliver meaningful support services so individuals have better access to quality healthcare. Telemedicine is gaining momentum – and CareClix, Inc., our wholly owned subsidiary, is gaining traction and momentum in this sector.”

The company already meets OTCQB Venture Market compliance requirements by filing audited annual financials prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP which have been audited by a PCAOB auditor and maintains a Verified Company Profile at OTCMarkets.com.

About Solei

Solei Systems Inc is a fully reporting, fully audited public holding company in the health and wellness field with its primary focus on telemedicine. Currently, Solei Systems, Inc is comprised of two wholly owned subsidiaries: CareClix, Inc. and Clinical & Herbal Innovations, Inc.

