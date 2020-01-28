SpinalCyte Changes Name To FibroGenesis

Name Change Reflects Broad Clinical Applications of Fibroblasts

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / SpinalCyte, LLC, today introduced a new company name, FibroGenesis that reflects the expansive intellectual property portfolio, including the development of a cure for degenerative disc disease and cell therapy treatment options for other chronic diseases. The new entity will be wholly owned by SpinalCyte, LLC.

“We began our work with fibroblasts in the area of degenerative disc disease and soon discovered the unique properties of this cell source and its positive impact across a spectrum of other disease paths”, commented Pete O’Heeron. “This new entity will provide a broader platform for our intellectual property and delivers an umbrella for our future work to attack a variety of chronic diseases.”

About Degenerative Disc Disease

Degenerative disc disease (DDD) is a condition in which a patient’s spinal disc breaks down and can begin to collapse. It is estimated that 85% of people over the age of 50 have evidence of disc degeneration and over 1.3 million procedures a year are performed to treat the disease. The most common treatments for patients with DDD are either discectomy or spinal fusion. Discectomy is the partial or full removal of the degenerated disc to decompress and relieve the nervous system but can cause long term spinal pain. In a spinal fusion procedure, the entire disc is removed and the two adjacent vertebrae are fused together. It often increases strain on the adjacent discs and surrounding tissues leading to further degeneration.

About CybroCell

CybroCell is the first off-the-shelf allogenic human dermal fibroblast (HDF) product for the treatment of degenerative disc disease. FibroGenesis’s Phase 1/Phase 2 clinical trial for injected human dermal fibroblasts in the treatment of DDD demonstrated after 12 months, patients injected with CybroCell had sustained improvement in pain relief and increased back mobility.

About FibroGenesis

Based in Houston, Texas, FibroGenesis, is a regenerative medicine company developing an innovative solution for spinal replacement using human dermal fibroblasts. Currently, FibroGenesis holds 180 U.S. and international issued patents and patents pending and issued across a variety of clinical pathways, including Disc Degeneration, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, Cancer, Diabetes, Liver Failure and Heart Failure. Funded entirely by angel investors, FibroGenesis represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. Visit www.Fibro-Genesis.com.

Contact:

Clinical Contact: info@Fibro-Genesis.com

SOURCE: FibroGenesis

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/574308/SpinalCyte-Changes-Name-To-FibroGenesis