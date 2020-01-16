Stanley Law is the Presenting Sponsor for the Winter Fair at the New York State Fairgrounds in the Expo Center

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Stanley Law is the Presenting Sponsor, Onondaga County is the Winter Fireworks Sponsor and the New York State Fair is the Promotional Partner for this year’s Winter Fair.

It’s “All the Fun of the Fair” but indoors in the Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds. Featuring the food, rides, music and entertainment that people enjoy in the summer. The Fair is now an annual event in the middle of winter. For the debut last year, Winter Fair had over 25,000 people in attendance! This major event will take place Friday, February 7 through Sunday, February 9. Advanced sale tickets are available at www.nyswinterfair.com.

Winter Fair 2020 will take place again inside the Expo Center, which is the largest open space venue outside New York City between Boston and Cleveland. Winter Fair 2020 will fill the Expo Center with a variety of food vendors, crafters, businesses, and non-profit organizations along with rides, entertainment and special features.

The Presenting Sponsor for Winter Fair 2020 is Stanley Law. They take an active role in supporting community events like Winter Fair. With five office locations, the trial lawyers at Stanley Law represent injured people throughout Pennsylvania and New York. They use their expertise and combined experience to get the maximum awards for their clients. Their dedication to excellence shows, helping them achieve a reputation as one of the leading personal injury law firms in the area.

Joe Stanley said, “All of us on the Team at Stanley Law are excited to be a part of Winter Fair. It’s a wonderful way to bring our community together. We appreciate the opportunity also to have a presence for our charity Music for the Mission, to raise awareness and to help those less fortunate in Central NY.” Joe Stanley is the founder of Music for the Mission. Founded in

2009, Music for the Mission is a humble nonprofit organization focused on assisting the homeless and the hungry in Central New York. At Music for the Mission they believe that music, with its innate ability to energize people, can contribute to the rehabilitation of those who need it most. Stanley Law will be raising money at the Winter Fair for Music for the Mission. They will be re-directing the proceeds to organizations focused on Central New York. By supporting Music for the Mission, you are not only assisting the homeless and the hungry, you are providing targeted assistance to those within your own community.

A new addition to Winter Fair 2020 is Winter Fireworks! The 20-minute display from Majestic Fireworks will take place on Friday, February 7 at 9:30pm and on Saturday, February 8 at 9:30pm. Winter Fireworks are very special, since the colors are brighter with the crisper air. It will be a great sight to see wrapping up each day on Friday and Saturday.

The Winter Fair fireworks are sponsored by Onondaga County. County Executive Ryan McMahon supports Winter Fair and notes, “It helps drive the economic activity that pays for local government. Sales tax is our number one revenue for both the county and city government. You need to invest back into events that will help grow that revenue, and have people come out and spend money, have people from outside the area come here. This event will help continue to enhance arts and culture experience, that entertainment experience.”

For Winter Fair 2020, The New York State Fair is a Promotional Partner and will be promoting the Fair for 2020 as well at Winter Fair. “We’re very excited to have Winter Fair back among the dozens of events that call the New York State Fairgrounds home. It’s a great way to brighten a Central New York winter and we wish Winter Fair a strong and successful second year,” said Troy Waffner, State Fair Director.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for teens/pre-teens and seniors. Children 10 and under will be admitted free of charge. At the door, admission is $7 for adults and $5 for teens/pre-teens and seniors. Children 10 and under will be admitted free of charge. More information on the entertainment, food, the mini-midway, vendors and special activities along with a link to ticket sales can be found at Winter Fair’s website at www.nyswinterfair.com. Updates for Winter Fair 2020 will be on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nyswinterfair/.

About The Stanley Law Offices, LLP

The Stanley Law Offices, LLP has five offices located in Central New York and northern Pennsylvania, including Syracuse, Binghamton, Watertown and Rochester, NY, as well as Montrose, PA. The firm focuses on personal injury law, car crashes, construction accidents, premise liability injuries, auto accident cases, workers’ compensation, social security disability income, and accident-related law. For more information, please call 1-800-608-3333, or visithttp://www.stanleylawoffices.com.

About Premier Promotions

Winter Fair is produced by promoter Steve Becker, owner/president of Premier Promotions. Premier Promotions marked its 22nd year in September, 2019. Steve also is the producer for Jazz in the City and the Small Business Show – SOHO Syracuse along with event management for such events as: the Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival, the New York State Rhythm and Blues Festival, Taste of Syracuse, Parade of Homes and the Syracuse International Film Festival. Winter Fair 2020 Associate Promoter is Allen LaVenture of Synergy Holdings. Allen is a marketing & event specialist for events and organizations such as: Salt City Comic Con, Syracuse Silver Knights, the Syracuse Crunch and the New York State Fair.

