TA Associates Announces 2020 Global Staff Promotions

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, today announced promotions earned by eight staff members in the firm’s Boston, London and Mumbai offices, effective January 1, 2020, including two new Managing Directors.

“It is an honor to recognize the promotions earned by these talented and dedicated team members who have provided a tremendous level of value-add to TA Associates’ portfolio companies and ultimately for our investors,” said Brian J. Conway, Chairman and Managing Partner at TA Associates. “We look forward to their continued success and contributions through their judgment, creativity and work ethic. We are particularly pleased that seven of the eight promotions were earned by investment staff who were former Associates at TA.”

Ethan Liebermann earned the promotion to Managing Director from Director. He is based in TA’s Boston office, focusing on investments in healthcare companies. Mr. Liebermann led TA’s investments in Aldevron, InHealth MD Alliance and MedRisk; co-sponsored TA’s investments in CCRM, RLDatix and SoftWriters; and was actively involved in the firm’s investment in eviCore healthcare (formerly MedSolutions). He serves on the Board of Directors of Aldevron, CCRM, InHealth MD Alliance and RLDatix, and formerly served on the Boards of MedRisk and SoftWriters. Prior to joining TA in 2007 as an Associate, Mr. Liebermann worked in the Global Healthcare Corporate and Investment Banking group at Banc of America Securities. He received a BA degree in Biology and Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School.

Kevin Masse earned the promotion to Managing Director and will continue to serve as Chief Portfolio Officer and as a member of the firm’s Portfolio Committee. He is based in TA’s Boston office, where he leads the Strategic Resource Group (“SRG”), the firm’s team of operations experts who help drive scale and growth at TA’s portfolio companies, supporting value creation across the TA portfolio. Prior to joining TA in 2013, Mr. Masse was a Partner at Deloitte & Touche LLP where he was a senior member of the U.S. M&A executive committee and a co-leader of the firm’s M&A private equity practice. Mr. Masse received a BS degree from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

Lovisa Lander earned the promotion to Principal from Senior Vice President. She is based in the London office of TA Associates (UK), LLP, focusing on investments in the healthcare and education sectors across Europe, as well as cross-sector Nordic investments. Ms. Lander co-sponsored TA’s investment in Vivacy, and has been actively involved in the firm’s investments in Babilou, Biocomposites, Cath Kidston, Inspired, Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES), Kiwoko, PhysIOL, Söderberg & Partners and Zadig & Voltaire. She serves on the Board of Directors of Biocomposites, and is a Board Observer of Vivacy. Ms. Lander formerly served on the Board of Cath Kidston, and was a Board Observer of IES and PhysIOL. Prior to joining TA in 2010 as an Associate, she worked in the Investment Banking Division, Consumer Products and Retail Group at Rothschild. Ms. Lander received an MSc degree in Technology Management and Economics from Chalmers University of Technology.

Aditya Sharma earned the promotion to Principal from Senior Vice President. He is based in the Mumbai office of TA Associates Pvt. Ltd., focusing on investments in companies across multiple industry sectors in India. Mr. Sharma advised on TA’s investment in Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, and has been actively involved in the firm’s investments in Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT), Dr Lal PathLabs, IndiaIdeas.com (BillDesk), Shilpa Medicare (NSE: SHILPAMED), TCNS Clothing Company (NSE: TCNSBRANDS) and Tega Industries. He serves on the Board of Directors of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services. Prior to joining TA in 2008 as an Associate, Mr. Sharma worked in the Telecoms and Media Investment Banking Division at Lehman Brothers in London. He received a BSc degree, with First Class Honors, in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and an MBA degree from The Wharton School of Business.

Amara Suebsaeng earned the promotion to Principal from Senior Vice President. She is based in TA’s Boston office, focusing on investments in business, technology-enabled, information and other services companies in North America. Ms. Suebsaeng co-sponsored TA’s investment in OMNIA Partners and Weiman Products, and was actively involved in the firm’s investments in Cosentry and MicroSeismic. She serves on the Board of Directors of OMNIA Partners and Weiman Products. Prior to joining TA in 2010 as an Associate, Ms. Suebsaeng worked in the Investment Banking Division, Global Power and Utilities Group at Morgan Stanley. Prior to re-joining TA in 2015, she worked in the Product Management and Business Development Group at Logi Analytics. Ms. Suebsaeng received a BA degree, Phi Beta Kappa, magna cum laude, in Economics from Princeton University and an MBA degree, with Distinction, from the Harvard Business School.

Stefan Dandl earned the promotion to Senior Vice President from Vice President. He is based in the London office of TA Associates (UK), LLP, focusing on investments in technology and financial services companies in EMEA. Mr. Dandl also leads TA’s effort in German-speaking countries across sectors. He has been actively involved in TA’s investments in 10bis, CMOSIS, Compusoft, LIST, thinkproject and W.A.G. payment solutions (“Eurowag”). Mr. Dandl serves on the Board of Directors of Compusoft, LIST and thinkproject, and formerly served on the Board of 10bis. Prior to joining TA in 2013 as an Associate, he worked in the Investment Banking Division, Media & Technology Group at J.P. Morgan. Mr. Dandl received a BA degree in Business Administration from the University of St. Gallen (HSG).

Jérémy Dréan earned the promotion to Senior Vice President from Vice President. He is based in the London office of TA Associates (UK), LLP, focusing on investments in financial and business services companies across Europe. Mr. Dréan also is a member of the team leading TA’s effort in French-speaking Europe. He has been actively involved in TA’s investments in CIPRÉS, DNCA Finance, Hana Group, Merian Global Investors, Odealim Group, PhysIOL, Russell Investments, Solabia Group, The Access Group and Zadig & Voltaire. Mr. Dréan serves on the Board of Directors of Odealim Group and Solabia Group. Prior to joining TA in 2013 as an Associate, he worked in the EMEA Consumer Group at Morgan Stanley, and also worked at GSV Asset Management (fka NeXt AM). Mr. Dréan received a BA degree, magna cum laude, in Business Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles and an MSc degree in Management from the HEC School of Management, Paris.

Jessica (Cohen) Gilligan earned the promotion to Senior Vice President from Vice President. She is based in TA’s Boston office, focusing on investments in consumer products, services and related companies. Ms. Gilligan has been actively involved in TA’s investments in Amplify Snack Brands, MAV Beauty Brands and Thermacell. She serves on the Board of Directors of MAV Beauty Brands and Thermacell. Prior to joining TA in 2012 as an Associate, Ms. Gilligan worked in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group at Sagent Advisors Inc. Prior to re-joining TA in 2017, she worked in Corporate Strategy at Paula’s Choice. Ms. Gilligan received a BS degree, magna cum laude, in Finance, Economics and International Business from Washington University in St. Louis, Olin Business School and an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School.

