The Co-operators Selects Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud

Leading Canadian insurer to transition from on-premises deployment to Guidewire Cloud to increase business agility and deliver more value to policyholders

GUELPH, Ontario & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #cloud–The Co-operators, a leading Canadian multi-line insurance and financial services organization, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that The Co-operators has chosen Guidewire InsuranceSuite™ Cloud to power its core operations. A Guidewire customer since 2007, The Co-operators originally implemented Guidewire products in a self-managed, on-premises mode. Transitioning to Guidewire Cloud™, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), will enable The Co-operators to simplify its IT operations, adapt more quickly to changing market demands, and deliver more value to policyholders. The company will first migrate policy administration, underwriting, and billing management capabilities simultaneously, followed by claims management, to Guidewire Cloud.

“We are proud of the strong, mutually beneficial relationship we have developed with Guidewire over the years through our various implementation programs,” said Carol Poulsen, executive vice president and chief information officer, The Co-operators. “Guidewire values our partnership, seeks our perspective, and is well attuned to our current and evolving needs. Our confidence in Guidewire as a partner made the decision to move to InsuranceSuite Cloud significantly easier.”

Craig Bran, vice president, Finance, P&C Operations, The Co-operators, said, “Guidewire Cloud provides an agile, stable technology landscape with better uptime, so our employees can focus on strategic initiatives instead of system maintenance and upgrades to keep our technology up-to-date. Our omnichannel distribution network will be able to take advantage of those updates on a more timely basis, interacting with a superior platform and providing a better experience for our policyholders.”

“The Co-operators is one of our very first InsuranceSuite customers and I welcome them to the Guidewire Cloud,” said Steve Sherry, chief sales officer, Guidewire Software. “We are pleased by its vote of confidence in our cloud services capabilities and applaud its mission of providing its customers with the products and services that best address their needs anytime, anywhere, on any device.”

Guidewire Cloud is the optimal way to experience the power of InsurancePlatform, combining Guidewire software, services, and ecosystem in a scalable, secure, and resilient SaaS model. It scales according to use, provides cost predictability, and transfers IT risk to Guidewire. Expert Guidewire teams and our SaaS-certified partners provide implementation services, security, ongoing management, and regular updates. All Guidewire products are available via Guidewire Cloud, which runs on AWS.

About The Co-operators:

The Co-operators Group Limited is a Canadian co-operative with more than $47.6 billion in assets under administration. Through its group of companies, it offers home, auto, life, group, travel, commercial and farm insurance, as well as investment products. The Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. The Co-operators is ranked as the Corporate Knights’ #1 Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric (formerly AON). For more information, visit www.cooperators.ca.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, we were privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

