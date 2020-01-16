The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2020 Keynote Speakers Announced

THAILAND, Jan 16, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – With just four weeks away from The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2020, which will be held on 12-13 February 2020 at BITEC, Bangkok, the keynote speakers are now announced.

Keynote speakers from the Ministry of Transport, Department of Highways, Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), Department of Rural Roads, Royal Thai Police, Thailand Board of Investment and ITS Finland will be presenting on Thailand’s latest road transportation and infrastructure developments.

View full list of speakers: https://bit.ly/2u0WrCe

