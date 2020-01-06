Toron Inc. Signs Partnership Binding Agreement With PayToGo International

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / TORON, INC (OTC PINK:TRON), January 6, 2020 provides its stockholders today with a corporate status regarding corporate actions.

The President of Toron, Inc., Massimo Meneghello is pleased to announce that Toron Inc. and PaytoGo leading provider of “Fintech” financial technology solutions and a B2B platform have signed a binding co/branding agreement. Under the agreement, PaytoGo will offer its financial ecosystem solution with a digital wallet linked to a card by Mastercard or Visa, that gives members and subscribers a low-cost option to a traditional bank account, with no credit check prior to the account being open following the Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer Policy (hereinafter – the “AML/KYC Policy”) which is designated to prevent and mitigate possible risks of a customer being involved in any kind of illegal activity.

PaytoGo has developed a complete platform and digital coupons-ecosystem with a financial solution for the unbanked and underbanked population. According to a 2017 FDIC study (2017 FDIC National Survey of Unbanked and Underbanked Households), over 24 million American household are unbanked or underbanked and are without access to basic financial services that everyone deserves. Members using PaytoGo will also receive access to a SIM -mobile domestic and international phone services integrated directly into their digital wallet with no Roaming fee in over 45 countries.

The focus of this partnership is to offer new solutions that offer easily accessible service for those with little or no credit or to those who do not have a bank account or credit card, allowing access to basic financial services; i.e. pay bills, top up Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM-MOBILE) services and prepaid Gift-Virtual-Digital coupons in any amounts or denomination for stores such as the following: WALMART, CARREFOUR, NETFLIX, UBER, SPOTIFY, AMAZON, and XBOX LIVE, among others. The service will have additional benefits, such as rewards and cashback for usage of the service. Customers will have the opportunity to utilize their linked mobile to download the app from Google Play and IOS devices, previously linked to their Mastercard or Visa, which can be used in millions of locations worldwide wherever accepted.

PaytoGo will also be used at ATMs nationwide and worldwide to withdraw money 24 hours a day. In addition, the digital wallet marketplace will offer discount mobile service and free membership to the discount club, which will give members discounts of up to 50%, at over 300,000 locations nationwide, and will feature exclusive savings from popular restaurants, retailers, hotels, theme parks and more, with up to 50% off from America’s top brands and local stores. These discounts will be available in the app account using the “QRcode” or mobile Link & coupons.

As the year 2020 begins; a new decade begins for Toron, Inc.

About the Company

It is the intent of management that the Company through various acquisitions and partnerships will undertake operations that will allow it to offer one ubiquitous global platform to securely connect any communication provider worldwide.

The Company’s management will pursue through acquisition and agreements with providers, International Project Financing, development and management of innovative technologies that provide in-demand, practical products that make it easier for businesses and consumers to communicate, manage their finances, and process payments. Management of the Company intends to be driven by principles of continual improvement – constantly investing in research and development to create powerful new solutions to meet the challenging needs of today’s marketplace. They intend to bring these same principles to the Company and its projects. The brands that the Company intends to acquire or partner with have been developed in Europe and South America. Targeted acquisitions include disruptive technology for mobile applications for Telecommunications and Fintech services & solutions. These potential target acquisitions are currently developing and/or have developed applications for strategic growth and using their technologies. The Company expects to complete a restructure plan and finalize agreements to acquire operating businesses as previously disclosed in our press announcements in early 2020.

