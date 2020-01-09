Total Mortgage’s Laura Bernaby Earns Cover Story from Top Agent Magazine

ANDOVER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Top Agent Magazine recently selected Loan Officer Laura Bernaby of Total Mortgage for the cover story of their Massachusetts-New Hampshire Mortgage Edition. Laura caught the eye of the real estate publication when she solidified her position as a top producer in her local market after only three years in the mortgage industry.

Even more interesting is the fact that she has used social media to generate the majority of her business, while other top producing loan officers tend to rely on relationships with realtors and others connected within the industry. In her interview with Top Agent Magazine, Laura explained “It’s done less with relying on referral partners to send me business whereas 90 to 95% of my business is self-generated through the use of social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.”

Laura’s millennial-ized approach to business generation has enabled her generate over $20mm in closed loan volume this year, while helping over 70 families to refinance or buy a home.

In June of 2019 Laura made the switch to her current employer, Total Mortgage, where she is now a producing Sales Manager, guiding her team of younger loan officers who are eager to adopt her progressive lead generation tactics. “My focus is geared towards the younger generation” Laura told Top Agent Magazine, “a younger generation that will help simplify and streamline the loan process through the use of technology.”

The feature in Top Agent Magazine is not Laura’s first time in the spotlight. Mere months after joining Total Mortgage, Laura was interviewed by Banker and Tradesman magazine as a top producer in the Massachusetts/New Hampshire market. The article profiled Total Mortgage’s rapid ascent to become the fastest growing lender in Massachusetts, and highlighted Laura as the Sales Manager of one of the company’s largest branches in Andover, MA.

After an impressive end to 2019, Laura has set her sights on even loftier goals in the coming year. She plans to help over 100 families in 2020 using the same progressive methodology that has earned her so much press to date-creating relationships with social media and delivering the best possible experience.

About Laura Bernaby

Laura Bernaby (NMLS #1452097) is a top producing loan officer and Sales Manager at the Andover, MA branch of Total Mortgage, a rapidly growing mortgage lender based in Milford, CT. She is licensed in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine, and makes herself available 24/7 to her clients via text, phone, and email. Laura was born and raised in southern NH, and works to deliver the best possible experience to her customers, earning a perfect 5-star rating on Zillow with over 70 reviews.

