Tripwire Expands Industrial Cybersecurity Capabilities, Launches Tripwire Industrial Appliance Line and Joins ISA Global Security Alliance

Tripwire introduces new line of hardware appliances and joins ISA Global Security Alliance to advance industrial cybersecurity

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tripwire Inc., a leading global provider of security and compliance solutions for enterprises and industrial organizations, has announced the launch of the Tripwire® Industrial Appliance line of hardware for securing industrial environments. In addition, Tripwire has announced that it has joined the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance as a founding member. As a Belden company, Tripwire continues to build on the significant growth in industrial cybersecurity achieved over the past year.

Expanding industrial cybersecurity capabilities

Tripwire’s Industrial Appliance provides industrial organizations a one-box solution for gaining visibility into their operational technology (OT) networks through a passive asset discovery approach. The solution, embedded with Tripwire Industrial Visibility software, offers industrial and enterprise grade hardware, and will soon come with an option for bump-in-the-wire deployment capability designed for sensitive and large industrial environments without network disruption.

Tripwire is also expanding its Tripwire Industrial Visibility capabilities. Tripwire expects to release a new version of this software, featuring secure cloud capabilities, an improved user interface, and automatic threat intelligence updates, soon. The solution will also feature policies and zones management capabilities that allow users to set, control and edit firewall-like rules to determine allowable communications, and enhanced discovery and classification capabilities for gathering important device information such as vendor, model and operating system versions from a broad range of IoT devices.

For more information on Tripwire Industrial Appliance models and Tripwire Industrial Visibility, please visit: https://www.tripwire.com/products/tripwire-industrial-visibility/

Tripwire joins ISA Global Security Alliance as founding member

In becoming a founding member of ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance (ISAGCA), Tripwire will participate in creating initiatives to increase industry awareness, creating education and certification programs, and advocating for sensible cybersecurity approaches with regulatory bodies and world governments.

“Our founding members are united in their belief that security is a journey, not a destination, and they’re committed to developing the resources that asset owners need to make progress,” said ISA Executive Director Mary Ramsey. “We are proud to call Tripwire one of our founding members and we are excited to collaborate with their experts to deliver these solutions.”

Tripwire’s continued focus on industrial cybersecurity

“We’re excited to introduce these new capabilities and deployment options for critical infrastructure operators and industrial organizations to strengthen the security, safety and productivity of their operations,” said Kristen Poulos, VP and general manager of industrial cybersecurity at Tripwire. “We’re also proud to partner across the industry in bringing more cybersecurity to the industrial space by joining the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance. Tripwire has made great strides in industrial cybersecurity over the past year and we’ll continue that focus throughout 2020 and beyond.”

Tripwire’s industrial cybersecurity 2019 highlights include a partnership with Baker Hughes. Under the agreement, Nexus Controls, a Baker Hughes business, will integrate Tripwire’s industrial cybersecurity capabilities into their SecuritySTsolution aimed at achieving safe, reliable, and predictable plant and process operations in critical infrastructure environments.

Earlier in the year, Tripwire launched Industrial Cybersecurity Assessment services, which provide specialized evaluation of vulnerabilities in industrial control system (ICS) environments, taking into account the OT requirements.

In 2019, Tripwire also continued to work closely with the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), contributing to the NIST Special Publication 1800-23, Energy Sector Asset Management, a new guide to help energy utilities and the oil & gas industry develop an automated solution to better manage their ICS assets.

For more information on Tripwire’s industrial cybersecurity capabilities, please visit: https://www.tripwire.com/solutions/industrial-control-systems/.

Tripwire is part of Belden Inc. For more information on Belden’s industrial cybersecurity capabilities, please visit: https://www.belden.com/solutions/industrial/cyber-security-solutions/.

About Tripwire

Tripwire is the trusted leader for establishing a strong cybersecurity foundation. We protect the world’s leading organizations against the most damaging cyberattacks, keeping pace with rapidly changing tech complexities to defend against ever-evolving threats for more than 20 years. On-site and in the cloud, our diverse portfolio of solutions find, monitor and mitigate risks to organizations’ digital infrastructure—all without disrupting day-to-day operations or productivity. Think of us as the invisible line that keeps systems safe.

Learn more at https://www.tripwire.com/, get security news, trends and insights at www.tripwire.com/blog, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contacts

Tripwire, Inc



Ray Lapena, +1 714-624-8862



Corporate Communications



rlapena@tripwire.com