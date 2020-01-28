Xerox Exceeds Q4 EPS Guidance, Delivers Strong Cash Flow and Operating Margin

Announces 2020 guidance consistent with three-year plan, including further EPS expansion and revenue trend improvement

2019 Full-Year Financial Highlights:

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $2.78, up $1.62 year-over-year (YOY); adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $3.55, up $0.67 YOY.

Adjusted operating margin of 13.1 percent, up 180 basis points YOY.

$1.24 billion of operating cash flow from continuing operations, up $162 million YOY; $1.18 billion of free cash flow, up $187 million YOY.

$9.07 billion of revenue, a decrease of 6.2 percent in actual currency YOY or 4.7 percent in constant currency YOY.

Achieved gross savings of $640 million under Project Own It, Xerox’s enterprise-wide initiative to simplify operations, drive continuous improvement and free up capital to reinvest in the business.

Returned 72 percent of free cash flow to shareholders.

“ We are delivering on our three-year plan. We grew earnings per share, increased cash flow and expanded adjusted operating margin for the full year, and we improved our revenue trajectory in the second half of the year as our investments in the business gained traction,” said Xerox Vice Chairman and CEO John Visentin. “ We accomplished this while returning more than 70 percent of free cash flow to shareholders, paying down approximately $950 million in debt and increasing investments in our innovation areas. We are well-positioned to carry this momentum into 2020 and lead the way for long-overdue industry consolidation.”

Fourth-Quarter Key Financial Results – Continuing Operations: (in millions, except per share data) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 B/(W)



YOY % Change



YOY Revenue $2,444 $2,498 $(54) (2.2)% AC



(1.6)% CC1 Gross Margin 41.6% 40.0% 160 bps RD&E % 3.8% 3.8% — SAG % 20.9% 22.1% 120 bps Pre-Tax Income $336 $124 $212 171.0% Pre-Tax Income Margin 13.7% 5.0% Operating Income – Adjusted1 $411 $352 $59 16.8% Operating Margin – Adjusted1 16.8% 14.1% 270 bps GAAP EPS $1.17 $0.37 $0.80 216.2% EPS – Adjusted1 $1.33 $0.94 $0.39 41.5%

Full-Year Key Financial Results – Continuing Operations: (in millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 B/(W)



YOY % Change



YOY Revenue $9,066 $9,662 $(596) (6.2)% AC



(4.7)% CC1 Gross Margin 40.3% 40.0% 30 bps RD&E % 4.1% 4.1% 0 SAG % 23.0% 24.6% 160 bps Pre-Tax Income $822 $549 $273 49.7% Pre-Tax Income Margin 9.1% 5.7% Operating Income – Adjusted1 $1,192 $1,093 $99 9.1% Operating Margin – Adjusted1 13.1% 11.3% 180 bps GAAP EPS $2.78 $1.16 $1.62 139.7% EPS – Adjusted1 $3.55 $2.88 $0.67 23.3%

(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a discussion of these non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to the reported GAAP measures.

Fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results include the benefit from $77 million of revenue associated with an OEM license agreement with Fuji Xerox received as part of a series of transactions with FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIFILM). This benefit was included in Xerox’s updated 2019 guidance measures filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K on December 3, 2019 that reflected adjustments resulting from the transactions with FUJIFILM.

Full-Year Key Business Highlights:

Implemented a new supply chain and supplier strategy, which included expanding Xerox’s relationship with HP and favorably structuring terms with FUJIFILM that monetized the company’s investment in Fuji Xerox at over 20 times 2019 expected aggregate cash flow.

Expanded Xerox’s services portfolio with the launch of Intelligent Workplace Services; IT Services for the small and mid-size business market in the U.S.; and vertical services targeting healthcare, retail, insurance, and the public sector.

Invested in several industry firsts within Xerox’s core technology business such as the Iridesse ® Production Press, Baltoro ™ HF Inkjet Press and Adaptive CMYK Plus Technology.

Production Press, Baltoro HF Inkjet Press and Adaptive CMYK Plus Technology. Made progress on our three-year innovation roadmap with products for 3D printing and AI Workflow Assistants becoming commercially available in 2020 and monetizing innovations through partners.

Added and renewed several Fortune 500 and public sector clients such as Morgan Stanley, Office Depot, Generali, BAE Systems, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Texas Department of Information Resources and the California Department of State Hospitals.

2020 Guidance:

The company expects continued progress on its strategic initiatives, as projected in its 2020 financial guidance:

Revenue decline of approximately 4 percent at constant currency, excluding revenue from the $77 million OEM license in 2019. 2

Adjusted operating margin of approximately 13 percent.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations in the range of $2.80 to $2.90.

Adjusted EPS in the range of $3.60 to $3.70.

Operating cash flow from continuing operations of approximately $1.3 billion and free cash flow of approximately $1.2 billion.

Company expects at least $300 million of share repurchases and return of at least 50 percent of annual free cash flow to shareholders in 2020.

(2) Revenue decline of approximately 4.9 percent including the $77 million OEM License in 2019.

Non-GAAP Measures



This release refers to the following non-GAAP financial measures for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 and Full-Year 2020 guidance:

Adjusted EPS, which excludes restructuring and related costs, the amortization of intangible assets, non-service retirement-related costs, transaction and related costs, net and other discrete adjustments from GAAP-EPS from continuing operations.

Adjusted operating margin and income, which exclude the EPS adjustments noted above as well as the remainder of other expenses, net from pre-tax margin and income.

Constant currency (CC) revenue change, which excludes the effects of currency translation.

Free cash flow, which is cash flow from continuing operations less capital expenditures.

Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a discussion of these non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to the reported GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release, and other written or oral statements made from time to time by management contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “targeting”, “projecting”, “driving” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, our performance and/or our technology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such factors include but are not limited to: our ability to address our business challenges in order to reverse revenue declines, reduce costs and increase productivity so that we can invest in and grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in economic and political conditions, trade protection measures, licensing requirements and tax laws in the United States and in the foreign countries in which we do business; the imposition of new or incremental trade protection measures such as tariffs and import or export restrictions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to successfully develop new products, technologies and service offerings and to protect our intellectual property rights; the risk that multi-year contracts with governmental entities could be terminated prior to the end of the contract term and that civil or criminal penalties and administrative sanctions could be imposed on us if we fail to comply with the terms of such contracts and applicable law; the risk that partners, subcontractors and software vendors will not perform in a timely, quality manner; actions of competitors and our ability to promptly and effectively react to changing technologies and customer expectations; our ability to obtain adequate pricing for our products and services and to maintain and improve cost efficiency of operations, including savings from restructuring actions; the risk that confidential and/or individually identifiable information of ours, our customers, clients and employees could be inadvertently disclosed or disclosed as a result of a breach of our security systems due to cyber attacks or other intentional acts; reliance on third parties, including subcontractors, for manufacturing of products and provision of services; the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union; our ability to manage changes in the printing environment and expand equipment placements; interest rates, cost of borrowing and access to credit markets; funding requirements associated with our employee pension and retiree health benefit plans; the risk that our operations and products may not comply with applicable worldwide regulatory requirements, particularly environmental regulations and directives and anti-corruption laws; the outcome of litigation and regulatory proceedings to which we may be a party; any impacts resulting from the restructuring of our relationship with Fujifilm Holdings Corporation; the shared services arrangements entered into by us as part of Project Own It; the ultimate outcome of any possible transaction between Xerox Holdings Corporation (“Xerox”) and HP Inc. (“HP”), including the possibility that the parties will not agree to pursue a business combination transaction or that the terms of any definitive agreement will be materially different from those proposed; uncertainties as to whether HP will cooperate with Xerox regarding the proposed transaction; the ultimate result should Xerox determine to commence a proxy contest for election of directors to HP’s board of directors; Xerox’s ability to consummate the proposed transaction with HP; the conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction, including the receipt of any required shareholder approvals and any required regulatory approvals; Xerox’s ability to finance the proposed transaction with HP; Xerox’s indebtedness, including the substantial indebtedness Xerox expects to incur in connection with the proposed transaction with HP and the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt; the possibility that Xerox may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected time-frames or at all and to successfully integrate HP’s operations with those of Xerox; that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; that operating costs, customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, customers or suppliers) may be greater than expected following the proposed transaction or the public announcement of the proposed transaction; the retention of certain key employees may be difficult; and general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected. Additional risks that may affect Xerox’s operations and other factors that are set forth in the “Risk Factors” section, the “Legal Proceedings” section, the “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” section and other sections of Xerox Corporation’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in Xerox Corporation’s and Xerox Holdings Corporation’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date to which they refer, and Xerox assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, (in millions, except per-share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Sales(1) $ 919 $ 958 $ 3,227 $ 3,454 Services, maintenance and rentals(1) 1,465 1,476 5,595 5,940 Financing 60 64 244 268 Total Revenues 2,444 2,498 9,066 9,662 Costs and Expenses Cost of sales(1) 605 613 2,097 2,188 Cost of services, maintenance and rentals(1) 790 855 3,188 3,473 Cost of financing 33 32 131 132 Research, development and engineering expenses 93 94 373 397 Selling, administrative and general expenses 512 552 2,085 2,379 Restructuring and related costs 53 67 229 157 Amortization of intangible assets 10 12 45 48 Transaction and related costs, net 4 5 12 68 Other expenses, net 8 144 84 271 Total Costs and Expenses 2,108 2,374 8,244 9,113 Income before Income Taxes & Equity Income(2) 336 124 822 549 Income tax expense 73 34 179 247 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 3 2 8 8 Income from Continuing Operations 266 92 651 310 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 553 49 710 64 Net Income 819 141 1,361 374 Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests — 1 3 4 Less: Income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 3 5 9 Net Income Attributable to Xerox Holdings $ 818 $ 137 $ 1,353 $ 361 Amounts Attributable to Xerox Holdings: Income from continuing operations $ 266 $ 91 $ 648 $ 306 Income from discontinued operations 552 46 705 55 Net Income Attributable to Xerox Holdings $ 818 $ 137 $ 1,353 $ 361 Basic Earnings per Share: Continuing operations $ 1.22 $ 0.37 $ 2.86 $ 1.17 Discontinued operations 2.56 0.19 3.17 0.23 Basic Earnings per Share $ 3.78 $ 0.56 $ 6.03 $ 1.40 Diluted Earnings per Share: Continuing operations $ 1.17 $ 0.37 $ 2.78 $ 1.16 Discontinued operations 2.44 0.19 3.02 0.22 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 3.61 $ 0.56 $ 5.80 $ 1.38

___________________________

(1) Certain prior year amounts have been conformed to the current year presentation. See Appendix III for this change in presentation.



(2) Referred to as “Pre-Tax Income” throughout the remainder of this document.

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, (in millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 819 $ 141 $ 1,361 $ 374 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) 1 4 8 13 Net Income Attributable to Xerox Holdings 818 137 1,353 361 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net Translation adjustments, net 184 (83 ) 62 (242 ) Unrealized (losses) gains, net (9 ) 11 (6 ) 16 Changes in defined benefit plans, net 37 218 (1 ) 409 Other Comprehensive Income, Net 212 146 55 183 Less: Other comprehensive loss, net attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) (1 ) — — — Other Comprehensive Income, Net Attributable to Xerox Holdings 213 146 55 183 Comprehensive Income, Net 1,031 287 1,416 557 Less: Comprehensive income from continuing operations, net attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) — 4 8 13 Comprehensive Income, Net Attributable to Xerox Holdings $ 1,031 $ 283 $ 1,408 $ 544

___________________________

(1) Includes continuing and discontinued operations.

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except share data in thousands) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,740 $ 1,081 Accounts receivable, net 1,236 1,270 Billed portion of finance receivables, net 111 105 Finance receivables, net 1,158 1,218 Inventories 694 829 Assets of discontinued operations — 19 Other current assets 201 191 Total current assets 6,140 4,713 Finance receivables due after one year, net 2,082 2,149 Equipment on operating leases, net 364 442 Land, buildings and equipment, net 426 498 Intangible assets, net 199 220 Goodwill 3,900 3,858 Deferred tax assets 596 740 Assets of discontinued operations — 1,352 Other long-term assets 1,349 902 Total Assets $ 15,056 $ 14,874 Liabilities and Equity Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,049 $ 961 Accounts payable 1,053 1,073 Accrued compensation and benefits costs 349 348 Liabilities of discontinued operations — 21 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 984 848 Total current liabilities 3,435 3,251 Long-term debt 3,233 4,269 Pension and other benefit liabilities 1,707 1,482 Post-retirement medical benefits 352 350 Other long-term liabilities 512 269 Total Liabilities 9,239 9,621 Convertible Preferred Stock 214 214 Common stock 215 232 Additional paid-in capital 2,782 3,321 Treasury stock, at cost (76 ) (55 ) Retained earnings 6,312 5,072 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,637 ) (3,565 ) Xerox Holdings shareholders’ equity 5,596 5,005 Noncontrolling interests 7 34 Total Equity 5,603 5,039 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 15,056 $ 14,874 Shares of common stock issued 214,621 231,690 Treasury stock (2,031 ) (2,067 ) Shares of Common Stock Outstanding 212,590 229,623

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, (in millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net Income $ 819 $ 141 $ 1,361 $ 374 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (553 ) (49 ) (710 ) (64 ) Income from continuing operations 266 92 651 310 Adjustments required to reconcile Net income to Cash flows from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 98 128 430 526 Provisions 15 14 73 70 Net gain on sales of businesses and assets (1 ) — (21 ) (35 ) Stock-based compensation 9 13 50 57 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 47 66 127 156 Payments for restructurings (22 ) (39 ) (93 ) (169 ) Defined benefit pension cost 20 86 109 175 Contributions to defined benefit pension plans (34 ) (33 ) (141 ) (144 ) (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable and billed portion of finance receivables (50 ) (8 ) 10 31 Decrease in inventories 78 126 109 17 Increase in equipment on operating leases (40 ) (66 ) (153 ) (248 ) (Increase) decrease in finance receivables (23 ) (15 ) 101 166 (Increase) decrease in other current and long-term assets (15 ) 12 (14 ) 29 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (23 ) (27 ) (47 ) 1 Increase (decrease) in accrued compensation 5 (15 ) (94 ) (111 ) Increase in other current and long-term liabilities 21 40 40 52 Net change in income tax assets and liabilities 60 11 90 176 Net change in derivative assets and liabilities (4 ) (12 ) 11 (14 ) Other operating, net (9 ) 11 6 37 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 398 384 1,244 1,082 Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations 40 31 89 58 Net cash provided by operating activities 438 415 1,333 1,140 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Cost of additions to land, buildings, equipment and software (17 ) (17 ) (65 ) (90 ) Proceeds from sales of businesses and assets — 27 21 59 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — (42 ) — Other investing, net — 1 1 2 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities of continuing operations (17 ) 11 (85 ) (29 ) Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations 2,233 — 2,233 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,216 11 2,148 (29 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net payments on debt (551 ) (1 ) (950 ) (307 ) Dividends (60 ) (65 ) (243 ) (269 ) Payments to acquire treasury stock, including fees (232 ) (416 ) (600 ) (700 ) Other financing, net (8 ) (3 ) (31 ) (15 ) Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations (851 ) (485 ) (1,824 ) (1,291 ) Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations — (1 ) (10 ) (10 ) Net cash used in financing activities (851 ) (486 ) (1,834 ) (1,301 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 13 (10 ) — (30 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,816 (70 ) 1,647 (220 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 979 1,218 1,148 1,368 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period(1) $ 2,795 $ 1,148 $ 2,795 $ 1,148

____________________________

(1) Balance at December 31, 2018 includes $3 million associated with discontinued operations.

Sales of Ownership Interests in Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. and Xerox International Partners

In November 2019, Xerox Holdings completed a series of transactions to restructure its relationship with FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (“FH”), including the sale of its indirect 25% equity interest in Fuji Xerox (“FX”) for approximately $2.2 billion as well as the sale of its indirect 51% partnership interest in Xerox International Partners (XIP) for approximately $23 million (collectively the “Sales”).

As a result of the Sales and the related strategic shift in our business, the historical financial results of our equity method investment in FX and our XIP business, which was fully consolidated, are reflected as a discontinued operation for the periods prior to the Sales, and their impact is excluded from continuing operations for all periods presented.

The transactions with FH also included an OEM license agreement by and between FX and Xerox, granting FX the right to use specific Xerox Intellectual Property (IP) in providing certain named original equipment manufacturers (OEM’s) with products (such as printer engines) in exchange for an upfront license fee of $77 million. The license fee is recorded within other revenues.

