Xerox Exceeds Q4 EPS Guidance, Delivers Strong Cash Flow and Operating Margin
Announces 2020 guidance consistent with three-year plan, including further EPS expansion and revenue trend improvement
2019 Full-Year Financial Highlights:
- GAAP earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $2.78, up $1.62 year-over-year (YOY); adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $3.55, up $0.67 YOY.
- Adjusted operating margin of 13.1 percent, up 180 basis points YOY.
- $1.24 billion of operating cash flow from continuing operations, up $162 million YOY; $1.18 billion of free cash flow, up $187 million YOY.
- $9.07 billion of revenue, a decrease of 6.2 percent in actual currency YOY or 4.7 percent in constant currency YOY.
- Achieved gross savings of $640 million under Project Own It, Xerox’s enterprise-wide initiative to simplify operations, drive continuous improvement and free up capital to reinvest in the business.
- Returned 72 percent of free cash flow to shareholders.
“We are delivering on our three-year plan. We grew earnings per share, increased cash flow and expanded adjusted operating margin for the full year, and we improved our revenue trajectory in the second half of the year as our investments in the business gained traction,” said Xerox Vice Chairman and CEO John Visentin. “We accomplished this while returning more than 70 percent of free cash flow to shareholders, paying down approximately $950 million in debt and increasing investments in our innovation areas. We are well-positioned to carry this momentum into 2020 and lead the way for long-overdue industry consolidation.”
|
Fourth-Quarter Key Financial Results – Continuing Operations:
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
Q4 2019
|
Q4 2018
|
B/(W)
|
% Change
|
Revenue
|
$2,444
|
$2,498
|
$(54)
|
(2.2)% AC
|
Gross Margin
|
41.6%
|
40.0%
|
160 bps
|
|
RD&E %
|
3.8%
|
3.8%
|
—
|
|
SAG %
|
20.9%
|
22.1%
|
120 bps
|
|
Pre-Tax Income
|
$336
|
$124
|
$212
|
171.0%
|
Pre-Tax Income Margin
|
13.7%
|
5.0%
|
|
|
Operating Income – Adjusted1
|
$411
|
$352
|
$59
|
16.8%
|
Operating Margin – Adjusted1
|
16.8%
|
14.1%
|
270 bps
|
|
GAAP EPS
|
$1.17
|
$0.37
|
$0.80
|
216.2%
|
EPS – Adjusted1
|
$1.33
|
$0.94
|
$0.39
|
41.5%
|
Full-Year Key Financial Results – Continuing Operations:
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
B/(W)
|
% Change
|
Revenue
|
$9,066
|
$9,662
|
$(596)
|
(6.2)% AC
|
Gross Margin
|
40.3%
|
40.0%
|
30 bps
|
|
RD&E %
|
4.1%
|
4.1%
|
0
|
|
SAG %
|
23.0%
|
24.6%
|
160 bps
|
|
Pre-Tax Income
|
$822
|
$549
|
$273
|
49.7%
|
Pre-Tax Income Margin
|
9.1%
|
5.7%
|
|
|
Operating Income – Adjusted1
|
$1,192
|
$1,093
|
$99
|
9.1%
|
Operating Margin – Adjusted1
|
13.1%
|
11.3%
|
180 bps
|
|
GAAP EPS
|
$2.78
|
$1.16
|
$1.62
|
139.7%
|
EPS – Adjusted1
|
$3.55
|
$2.88
|
$0.67
|
23.3%
(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a discussion of these non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to the reported GAAP measures.
Fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results include the benefit from $77 million of revenue associated with an OEM license agreement with Fuji Xerox received as part of a series of transactions with FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIFILM). This benefit was included in Xerox’s updated 2019 guidance measures filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K on December 3, 2019 that reflected adjustments resulting from the transactions with FUJIFILM.
Full-Year Key Business Highlights:
- Implemented a new supply chain and supplier strategy, which included expanding Xerox’s relationship with HP and favorably structuring terms with FUJIFILM that monetized the company’s investment in Fuji Xerox at over 20 times 2019 expected aggregate cash flow.
- Expanded Xerox’s services portfolio with the launch of Intelligent Workplace Services; IT Services for the small and mid-size business market in the U.S.; and vertical services targeting healthcare, retail, insurance, and the public sector.
- Invested in several industry firsts within Xerox’s core technology business such as the Iridesse® Production Press, Baltoro™ HF Inkjet Press and Adaptive CMYK Plus Technology.
- Made progress on our three-year innovation roadmap with products for 3D printing and AI Workflow Assistants becoming commercially available in 2020 and monetizing innovations through partners.
- Added and renewed several Fortune 500 and public sector clients such as Morgan Stanley, Office Depot, Generali, BAE Systems, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Texas Department of Information Resources and the California Department of State Hospitals.
2020 Guidance:
The company expects continued progress on its strategic initiatives, as projected in its 2020 financial guidance:
- Revenue decline of approximately 4 percent at constant currency, excluding revenue from the $77 million OEM license in 2019.2
- Adjusted operating margin of approximately 13 percent.
- GAAP EPS from continuing operations in the range of $2.80 to $2.90.
- Adjusted EPS in the range of $3.60 to $3.70.
- Operating cash flow from continuing operations of approximately $1.3 billion and free cash flow of approximately $1.2 billion.
- Company expects at least $300 million of share repurchases and return of at least 50 percent of annual free cash flow to shareholders in 2020.
(2) Revenue decline of approximately 4.9 percent including the $77 million OEM License in 2019.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) makes every day work better. We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, the ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at xerox.com.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release refers to the following non-GAAP financial measures for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 and Full-Year 2020 guidance:
- Adjusted EPS, which excludes restructuring and related costs, the amortization of intangible assets, non-service retirement-related costs, transaction and related costs, net and other discrete adjustments from GAAP-EPS from continuing operations.
- Adjusted operating margin and income, which exclude the EPS adjustments noted above as well as the remainder of other expenses, net from pre-tax margin and income.
- Constant currency (CC) revenue change, which excludes the effects of currency translation.
- Free cash flow, which is cash flow from continuing operations less capital expenditures.
Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a discussion of these non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to the reported GAAP measures.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release, and other written or oral statements made from time to time by management contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “targeting”, “projecting”, “driving” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, our performance and/or our technology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such factors include but are not limited to: our ability to address our business challenges in order to reverse revenue declines, reduce costs and increase productivity so that we can invest in and grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in economic and political conditions, trade protection measures, licensing requirements and tax laws in the United States and in the foreign countries in which we do business; the imposition of new or incremental trade protection measures such as tariffs and import or export restrictions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to successfully develop new products, technologies and service offerings and to protect our intellectual property rights; the risk that multi-year contracts with governmental entities could be terminated prior to the end of the contract term and that civil or criminal penalties and administrative sanctions could be imposed on us if we fail to comply with the terms of such contracts and applicable law; the risk that partners, subcontractors and software vendors will not perform in a timely, quality manner; actions of competitors and our ability to promptly and effectively react to changing technologies and customer expectations; our ability to obtain adequate pricing for our products and services and to maintain and improve cost efficiency of operations, including savings from restructuring actions; the risk that confidential and/or individually identifiable information of ours, our customers, clients and employees could be inadvertently disclosed or disclosed as a result of a breach of our security systems due to cyber attacks or other intentional acts; reliance on third parties, including subcontractors, for manufacturing of products and provision of services; the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union; our ability to manage changes in the printing environment and expand equipment placements; interest rates, cost of borrowing and access to credit markets; funding requirements associated with our employee pension and retiree health benefit plans; the risk that our operations and products may not comply with applicable worldwide regulatory requirements, particularly environmental regulations and directives and anti-corruption laws; the outcome of litigation and regulatory proceedings to which we may be a party; any impacts resulting from the restructuring of our relationship with Fujifilm Holdings Corporation; the shared services arrangements entered into by us as part of Project Own It; the ultimate outcome of any possible transaction between Xerox Holdings Corporation (“Xerox”) and HP Inc. (“HP”), including the possibility that the parties will not agree to pursue a business combination transaction or that the terms of any definitive agreement will be materially different from those proposed; uncertainties as to whether HP will cooperate with Xerox regarding the proposed transaction; the ultimate result should Xerox determine to commence a proxy contest for election of directors to HP’s board of directors; Xerox’s ability to consummate the proposed transaction with HP; the conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction, including the receipt of any required shareholder approvals and any required regulatory approvals; Xerox’s ability to finance the proposed transaction with HP; Xerox’s indebtedness, including the substantial indebtedness Xerox expects to incur in connection with the proposed transaction with HP and the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt; the possibility that Xerox may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected time-frames or at all and to successfully integrate HP’s operations with those of Xerox; that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; that operating costs, customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, customers or suppliers) may be greater than expected following the proposed transaction or the public announcement of the proposed transaction; the retention of certain key employees may be difficult; and general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected. Additional risks that may affect Xerox’s operations and other factors that are set forth in the “Risk Factors” section, the “Legal Proceedings” section, the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” section and other sections of Xerox Corporation’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in Xerox Corporation’s and Xerox Holdings Corporation’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date to which they refer, and Xerox assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.
Xerox®, Iridesse®, and Baltoro™ are trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.
|
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
(in millions, except per-share data)
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales(1)
|
|
$
|
919
|
|
|
$
|
958
|
|
|
$
|
3,227
|
|
|
$
|
3,454
|
|
Services, maintenance and rentals(1)
|
|
1,465
|
|
|
1,476
|
|
|
5,595
|
|
|
5,940
|
|
Financing
|
|
60
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
268
|
|
Total Revenues
|
|
2,444
|
|
|
2,498
|
|
|
9,066
|
|
|
9,662
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales(1)
|
|
605
|
|
|
613
|
|
|
2,097
|
|
|
2,188
|
|
Cost of services, maintenance and rentals(1)
|
|
790
|
|
|
855
|
|
|
3,188
|
|
|
3,473
|
|
Cost of financing
|
|
33
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
132
|
|
Research, development and engineering expenses
|
|
93
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
373
|
|
|
397
|
|
Selling, administrative and general expenses
|
|
512
|
|
|
552
|
|
|
2,085
|
|
|
2,379
|
|
Restructuring and related costs
|
|
53
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
157
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
10
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
48
|
|
Transaction and related costs, net
|
|
4
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
68
|
|
Other expenses, net
|
|
8
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
271
|
|
Total Costs and Expenses
|
|
2,108
|
|
|
2,374
|
|
|
8,244
|
|
|
9,113
|
|
Income before Income Taxes & Equity Income(2)
|
|
336
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
822
|
|
|
549
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
73
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
247
|
|
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
3
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
8
|
|
Income from Continuing Operations
|
|
266
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
651
|
|
|
310
|
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
553
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
710
|
|
|
64
|
|
Net Income
|
|
819
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
1,361
|
|
|
374
|
|
Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
4
|
|
Less: Income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
1
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
9
|
|
Net Income Attributable to Xerox Holdings
|
|
$
|
818
|
|
|
$
|
137
|
|
|
$
|
1,353
|
|
|
$
|
361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts Attributable to Xerox Holdings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
266
|
|
|
$
|
91
|
|
|
$
|
648
|
|
|
$
|
306
|
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
|
552
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
705
|
|
|
55
|
|
Net Income Attributable to Xerox Holdings
|
|
$
|
818
|
|
|
$
|
137
|
|
|
$
|
1,353
|
|
|
$
|
361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
1.22
|
|
|
$
|
0.37
|
|
|
$
|
2.86
|
|
|
$
|
1.17
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
2.56
|
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
3.17
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
Basic Earnings per Share
|
|
$
|
3.78
|
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
$
|
6.03
|
|
|
$
|
1.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
1.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.37
|
|
|
$
|
2.78
|
|
|
$
|
1.16
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
2.44
|
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
3.02
|
|
|
0.22
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
$
|
3.61
|
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
$
|
5.80
|
|
|
$
|
1.38
|
___________________________
(1) Certain prior year amounts have been conformed to the current year presentation. See Appendix III for this change in presentation.
(2) Referred to as “Pre-Tax Income” throughout the remainder of this document.
|
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
(in millions)
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
819
|
|
|
$
|
141
|
|
|
$
|
1,361
|
|
|
$
|
374
|
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
|
|
1
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
13
|
|
Net Income Attributable to Xerox Holdings
|
|
818
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
1,353
|
|
|
361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Translation adjustments, net
|
|
184
|
|
|
(83
|
)
|
|
62
|
|
|
(242
|
)
|
Unrealized (losses) gains, net
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
11
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
16
|
|
Changes in defined benefit plans, net
|
|
37
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
409
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income, Net
|
|
212
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
183
|
|
Less: Other comprehensive loss, net attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income, Net Attributable to Xerox Holdings
|
|
213
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive Income, Net
|
|
1,031
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
1,416
|
|
|
557
|
|
Less: Comprehensive income from continuing operations, net attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
13
|
|
Comprehensive Income, Net Attributable to Xerox Holdings
|
|
$
|
1,031
|
|
|
$
|
283
|
|
|
$
|
1,408
|
|
|
$
|
544
|
___________________________
(1) Includes continuing and discontinued operations.
|
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
(in millions, except share data in thousands)
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
2,740
|
|
|
$
|
1,081
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
1,236
|
|
|
1,270
|
|
Billed portion of finance receivables, net
|
|
111
|
|
|
105
|
|
Finance receivables, net
|
|
1,158
|
|
|
1,218
|
|
Inventories
|
|
694
|
|
|
829
|
|
Assets of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
19
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
201
|
|
|
191
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
6,140
|
|
|
4,713
|
|
Finance receivables due after one year, net
|
|
2,082
|
|
|
2,149
|
|
Equipment on operating leases, net
|
|
364
|
|
|
442
|
|
Land, buildings and equipment, net
|
|
426
|
|
|
498
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
199
|
|
|
220
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
3,900
|
|
|
3,858
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
596
|
|
|
740
|
|
Assets of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,352
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
1,349
|
|
|
902
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
15,056
|
|
|
$
|
14,874
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
1,049
|
|
|
$
|
961
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
1,053
|
|
|
1,073
|
|
Accrued compensation and benefits costs
|
|
349
|
|
|
348
|
|
Liabilities of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
21
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
984
|
|
|
848
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
3,435
|
|
|
3,251
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
3,233
|
|
|
4,269
|
|
Pension and other benefit liabilities
|
|
1,707
|
|
|
1,482
|
|
Post-retirement medical benefits
|
|
352
|
|
|
350
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
512
|
|
|
269
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
9,239
|
|
|
9,621
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible Preferred Stock
|
|
214
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
215
|
|
|
232
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
2,782
|
|
|
3,321
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
(76
|
)
|
|
(55
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
6,312
|
|
|
5,072
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(3,637
|
)
|
|
(3,565
|
)
|
Xerox Holdings shareholders’ equity
|
|
5,596
|
|
|
5,005
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
7
|
|
|
34
|
|
Total Equity
|
|
5,603
|
|
|
5,039
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
$
|
15,056
|
|
|
$
|
14,874
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares of common stock issued
|
|
214,621
|
|
|
231,690
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(2,031
|
)
|
|
(2,067
|
)
|
Shares of Common Stock Outstanding
|
|
212,590
|
|
|
229,623
|
|
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
(in millions)
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
819
|
|
|
$
|
141
|
|
|
$
|
1,361
|
|
|
$
|
374
|
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
(553
|
)
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
(710
|
)
|
|
(64
|
)
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
266
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
651
|
|
|
310
|
|
Adjustments required to reconcile Net income to Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
98
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
430
|
|
|
526
|
|
Provisions
|
|
15
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
70
|
|
Net gain on sales of businesses and assets
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
(35
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
9
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
57
|
|
Restructuring and asset impairment charges
|
|
47
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
156
|
|
Payments for restructurings
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
(93
|
)
|
|
(169
|
)
|
Defined benefit pension cost
|
|
20
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
175
|
|
Contributions to defined benefit pension plans
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
(141
|
)
|
|
(144
|
)
|
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable and billed portion of finance receivables
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
10
|
|
|
31
|
|
Decrease in inventories
|
|
78
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
17
|
|
Increase in equipment on operating leases
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
(153
|
)
|
|
(248
|
)
|
(Increase) decrease in finance receivables
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
101
|
|
|
166
|
|
(Increase) decrease in other current and long-term assets
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
12
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
29
|
|
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
1
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued compensation
|
|
5
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
(94
|
)
|
|
(111
|
)
|
Increase in other current and long-term liabilities
|
|
21
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
52
|
|
Net change in income tax assets and liabilities
|
|
60
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
176
|
|
Net change in derivative assets and liabilities
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
11
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
Other operating, net
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
11
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
37
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
398
|
|
|
384
|
|
|
1,244
|
|
|
1,082
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations
|
|
40
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
58
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
438
|
|
|
415
|
|
|
1,333
|
|
|
1,140
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of additions to land, buildings, equipment and software
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
(90
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of businesses and assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
59
|
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(42
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Other investing, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities of continuing operations
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
11
|
|
|
(85
|
)
|
|
(29
|
)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations
|
|
2,233
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,233
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
2,216
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
2,148
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net payments on debt
|
|
(551
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(950
|
)
|
|
(307
|
)
|
Dividends
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
(243
|
)
|
|
(269
|
)
|
Payments to acquire treasury stock, including fees
|
|
(232
|
)
|
|
(416
|
)
|
|
(600
|
)
|
|
(700
|
)
|
Other financing, net
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
(15
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations
|
|
(851
|
)
|
|
(485
|
)
|
|
(1,824
|
)
|
|
(1,291
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
(10
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(851
|
)
|
|
(486
|
)
|
|
(1,834
|
)
|
|
(1,301
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
13
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
1,816
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
1,647
|
|
|
(220
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
979
|
|
|
1,218
|
|
|
1,148
|
|
|
1,368
|
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period(1)
|
|
$
|
2,795
|
|
|
$
|
1,148
|
|
|
$
|
2,795
|
|
|
$
|
1,148
|
____________________________
(1) Balance at December 31, 2018 includes $3 million associated with discontinued operations.
Sales of Ownership Interests in Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. and Xerox International Partners
In November 2019, Xerox Holdings completed a series of transactions to restructure its relationship with FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (“FH”), including the sale of its indirect 25% equity interest in Fuji Xerox (“FX”) for approximately $2.2 billion as well as the sale of its indirect 51% partnership interest in Xerox International Partners (XIP) for approximately $23 million (collectively the “Sales”).
As a result of the Sales and the related strategic shift in our business, the historical financial results of our equity method investment in FX and our XIP business, which was fully consolidated, are reflected as a discontinued operation for the periods prior to the Sales, and their impact is excluded from continuing operations for all periods presented.
The transactions with FH also included an OEM license agreement by and between FX and Xerox, granting FX the right to use specific Xerox Intellectual Property (IP) in providing certain named original equipment manufacturers (OEM’s) with products (such as printer engines) in exchange for an upfront license fee of $77 million. The license fee is recorded within other revenues.
