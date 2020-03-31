Amex Announces Changes to AGM and Provides Operations Update

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / Amex Exploration Inc. (“Amex or the Company”) (TSX-V:AMX, FRA:MX0, OTCQX:AMXEF) announces changes to its planned Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and is providing an update on its operations with respect to the COVID 19 pandemic. In complying with government guidelines, the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to take place on April 7, 2020, has been moved to May 4, 2020 at 10:30 am (the “Meeting”). The Meeting will either take place at the offices of Amex located at 410 St Nicholas, suite 236, Montreal, Quebec in person or by virtual means, as will be appropriate at such time to ensure the health and safety of all participants. The record date of March 3, 2020, remains unchanged and all information contained in the meeting materials sent to shareholders on March 17, 2020 remains valid, except for the proxy cut-off date which will be extended to April 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. and the change of the meeting date to May 4, 2020.

In addition, pursuant to the mandated direction from the Government of Quebec regarding precautionary and preventative methods for COVID-19 pandemic, Amex is temporarily suspending, until April 13th or as mandated by the Government of Quebec, its fully funded drill program on the Perron Property. The temporary suspension of drilling coincides with the traditional spring break-up period at Perron. Amex’ geologists and management are working from home offices and the Company is using this time for data compilation, modelling and drill planning. Amex is well positioned with relatively low overhead costs and $9.7M in cash and cash equivalents.

Dr. Jacques Trottier, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration said, “Our priority is the health and safety of everyone at our site especially during this difficult time and we are strictly following the new Quebec Government regulations. We have had several very active months of successful drilling on all three gold zones at Perron. Given our proximity to infrastructure and access to dry competent ground, the drills will remain on-site in position and so restarting the drill campaign will be very quick.”

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions of Quebec and Ontario. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometers north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and Ontario.

Forward-looking statements:

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements.

