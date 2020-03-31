Be a portion of Change to the World’s Digital Economy

ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / Goldario- Dispersion to the World’s Advanced Economy Goldario is a cryptocurrency token that is backed by the precious metals, stones, jewellery manufacturing & retail industry, which is considered to be among the most valuable industries in the world of the traditional economy today.

Worth $279 billion in 2018, the worldwide estimation of the gems and jewellery market is expected to increase to approximately $480 billion by 2025. There are different processes that are involved in producing these gems and jewellery from their raw state when mined to their finished state where they can be used by consumers as jewellery.

It is pretty difficult and close to impossible for a small-scale investor to delve into this lucrative and high rewarding industry due to the expensive and cumbersome processes that are involved in creating these items. The business operation of Goldario does not only deal in Emerald Mines, as they own a Gemstones Cutting and Polishing Factory, a Jewellery Manufacturing Company, and jewelry retails business.

The project already has an established infrastructure in Brazil that is registered with company name G44 SA and possesses Emerald Mines that has an estimated deposit of $3 billion.

About The GLD Token

With the Goldario (GLD) token, big-time investors, as well as small scale investors with low ventures, can own a Gold and Emerald mining, Jewellery Manufacturing and Retail Shops business as the holders of this token are apportioned a digitized share in gold and emerald mines and in-house jewellery making for the world market that will help them to earn profit from various underlying businesses.

The token is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that was built on the Ethereum blockchain (ERC-20). Every investor of the GLD token during the token sale is entitled to some portion of a potential and passive income creating business.

How GLD Can Revolutionize the Jewellery Industry

The priority of the Goldario platform is not only on the usage of the GLD token as it also encourages investors to maximize their chances of investing in the precious metals industry by affording them the opportunity to redeem their GLD tokens in the form Gems and Gold Jewellery through the launch of the GLD token.

GLD is in a great position to become the leading platform of choice for the consumers and various businesses that deal in the jewelry industry, as it offers a potential underlying asset backing which allows users to obtain and have entitlement over physical mines, jewelry production factories, and Jewellery retail businesses from across the world.

Key Facts About the GLD Token

The GLD token is considered to be a competitor to established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and is open to global business investors and cryptocurrency lovers. The following are reasons why the GLD token should be considered.

It is a first of its kind cryptocurrency to be used in the redemption of Gems and Gold.

Its owners are a world-renowned and registered group of company with existing successful businesses.

It has a lower investment plan that starts from $125 which small scale investors can take advantage of.

It has a cryptocurrency exchange that is called the Inoex Exchange.

It utilizes the trustless system of the blockchain.

It is expected to be a top-ranking cryptocurrency in a few years time.

It can be exchanged to fiat currencies such as the USD, EURO and Pounds very easily.

Why You Can Trust Goldario

Goldario is a project of a registered company with operating businesses like the Emerald and Gold Mines, the Jewellery Brand, the Cryptocurrency Exchange business locally operating in Brazil and the Jewellery Factory all fully and legally licensed, giving it a positive image to be adopted as a standardized currency all over the world.

The Future Looks Bright with The Goldario Blockchain Project

Goldario began their journey to success in 2018 when they created the InoexCryptocurrency Exchange, it was supposed to be the original plan and strategy behind the launch of the GLD token under an ICO platform that is backed by the precious stones, metals and the jewellery manufacturing network ecosystem. The launch of the GLD token is expected to position the Goldario blockchain project among the top blockchain projects due to its competitive nature and commitment to the world of the digital economy.

Requirements to be a Part of Goldario

What is expected from an investor to be a part of this digital economic system with multiple benefits is quite easy and convenient, they only have to buy a block processor during the ongoing token presale at the cost price of $1 USD per GLD token with a base start breaking point of $125 USD.

Crowd Sale Information

Start of Token Crowd sale: Date 01-07-2020

Duration: 180 days

Token symbol: GLD

Token standard: ERC-20 (For Token Sale)

Soft cap: 300 million USD

Hard cap: 1 Billion USD

Total token supply: 1,000,000,000

Token price: 1.00 USD per token

Bonus allocation: 30%

Goldario is a project that looks to change the cryptocurrency industry by providing a business with a worthy commercial value. Its community program is designed by experts using block processors and a reward program with a direct referral bonus, suitable for all investors, to ensure a quick sale of tokens.



