Better Safe Than Sorry – Calamus Enterprises announces nationwide Covid-19 Disinfection Service

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2020 / Covid-19 keeps spreading and causing concern. Mostly due to the fact that there is still no absolute evidence of how it spreads. Data on how long the virus can linger on different surfaces varies wildly also.

The New England Journal of Medicine published a study that found that the virus was still detectable on copper for up to four hours, on cardboard for up to 24 hours, but up to 72 hours on plastic and steel. Mind you – this testing was done in controlled laboratory conditions. But it seems to me our forefathers were really on to something when the doorknobs and handles used to be made from copper!

One thing is clear – cleanliness is next to godliness, as Sir Francis Beacon, a philosopher, and scientist, declared already in 1605.

Unsanitary conditions and poor personal hygiene have always plagued (pun intended) mankind with various viral epidemics. Therefore it stands to reason, that thorough cleaning can contain the current unseen enemy. Mike Calamus owner of Calamus-Enterprises.com, an expert in various cleaning services, has announced a special Disinfection and Decontamination Services nationwide and calls keep pouring in already. Be it a small restaurant, where someone has tested positive for Covid-19 or a military base.

Calamus-Enterprises.com specialists CBC recommended methods to tackle and control outbreaks, utilizing Peroxide fogging, bleach solution surface wiping, etc. Their client list includes United States army bases, hospitals, hotels and many other commercial and private properties, where disinfection services have wiped out SARS and Norovirus contaminations.

Based on what is currently known about coronavirus, the transmission of it is similar to SARS and MERS, spreading from person to person in close contact via respiratory droplets (coughing, sneezing). Hence the recommendation of social distancing and maintaining at least 6-foot distance. These stubborn droplets containing the novel virus can however remain on various surfaces also, as explaining at the beginning of this article, so cleaning and disinfection of surfaces is a best practice for the prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in households and community settings.

Since the debut of Calamus Enterprises LLC eight years ago, the company has continued to grow anywhere from 70-100% year after year.

