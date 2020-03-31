CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Thanks Frank Barone Jr and Kirill Chumenko for Their Board Service

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA)(formerly KYC Technology Inc.) (the “Corporation” or “CanaFarma”) announces that Frank Barone Jr. and Kirill Chumenko have tendered their resignations as directors of the Corporation, though both will continue to retain their executive officer roles (Mr. Barone as Sales & Marketing Senior Vice President, and Mr. Chumenko as Senior Vice President). The Corporation expresses its thanks to both gentlemen for their service on the board from the time of formation of CanaFarma Corp. through the completion of the RTO and listing on the CSE.

David Lonsdale, CEO of CanaFarma commented: “Frank and Kirill have done a great job of helping the Corporation through its formation and public listing process and we look forward to their future contributions in their operating roles.”

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing

hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future developments and the business and operations of the Corporation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Lonsdale

Chief Executive Officer,

Phone: (214) 704-7942

Email: david@canafarmacorp.com

SOURCE: CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583362/CanaFarma-Hemp-Products-Corp-Thanks-Frank-Barone-Jr-and-Kirill-Chumenko-for-Their-Board-Service