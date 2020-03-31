eCampusOntario and Provincial Government Enable Digital Academic Continuity

AI-Assisted Exam Proctoring Allows Postsecondary Students to Complete School Year

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / eCampusOntario and the provincial government have announced a partnership to support the province’s colleges and universities whose academic year has been disrupted by the COVID-19 health emergency. All publicly assisted institutions will be provided access to an automated Artificial Intelligence-assisted proctoring tool on an as-needed basis to enable the delivery of final exams.

As alternative assessment strategies are being considered by institutions, this technology will fill a gap for courses that have unique assessment needs, especially those that are high impact, with admissions prerequisites or specific program needs. “We commend postsecondary institutions for their leadership and innovation in using alternative assessment approaches that have allowed students to demonstrate their learning during this challenging time,” said Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities. “Our government will continue working with our postsecondary and health partners to provide updates and to protect the health and well-being of students and faculty, while ensuring students can continue to access the world-class education our institutions provide.”

Organizations and educational institutions around the world have been developing business and academic continuity strategies in light of COVID-19, and eCampusOntario and the provincial government’s approach is unique in scope and capacity. “Ensuring that tens of thousands of college and university students are safe and healthy is everyone’s top priority”, said Dr. Steven Murphy, President & Vice-Chancellor of Ontario Tech University and Co-Chair of eCampusOntario’s Board. “The solutions proposed by eCampusOntario, in partnership with the province of Ontario, and the cooperation of our faculty, position our students well, and we look forward to ending a modified school year on a positive note.”

eCampusOntario will facilitate access to secure educational technology and is committed to preserving privacy and the integrity of academic assessment. “A global public health crisis has compounded the end of the school year stress for students, educators, and families who support them,” said Judith Morris, President and CEO of Lambton College and Co-Chair of eCampusOntario’s Board. “So, we truly appreciate our provincial government working with eCampusOntario staff to assist our students and faculty in the completion of the academic year.”

eCampusOntario is a publicly funded organization that was established to drive success in online and technology-enabled teaching and learning in Ontario by building partnerships, advancing the use of educational technology, and creating digital learning environments that are open and collaborative. Facilitating the integration of this technology, eCampusOntario is committed to preserving student privacy as well as the integrity of academic assessment.

Contacts:

Questions related to the proctoring tool should be directed to proctorsupport@ecampusontario.ca

Media-related questions should be directed to Daniel Roukema, Director of Communications at mediarelations@ecampusontario.ca

SOURCE: eCampusOntario

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583323/eCampusOntario-and-Provincial-Government-Enable-Digital-Academic-Continuity