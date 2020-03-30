GAC Honda to Absorb Honda Automobile (China)

China, Mar 30, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – GAC Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. (GAC Honda), a joint venture company of Honda in China, today announced that it will absorb its wholly-owned subsidiary, Honda Automobile (China), Co., Ltd., effective April 1, 2020. As a result of this merger, Honda Automobile (China) will be renamed as the Guangzhou Development District Factory of GAC Honda.

Honda Automobile (China) was established in 2003 as China’s first automobile production plant dedicated exclusively for export. Striving to advance its production operation to be more flexible and efficient and to improve its business structure, Honda Automobile (China) was made a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2018, and now will be absorbed by GAC Honda. Under the new name, Guangzhou Development District Factory, the plant will begin producing Accord for the China domestic market starting in April, while continuing to produce and export the City model for the Mexican market.

With the addition of the 50,000-unit production capacity of Guangzhou Development District Factory, the total production capacity of GAC Honda will be 770,000 units a year. GAC Honda will continue expanding the joy of mobility through advancing its production system by increasing efficiency and flexibility and by delivering products that provide value to its customers in a timely manner.

