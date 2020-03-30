GlobeX Data and Partner Guard Street Launch Remote Workforce Cybersecurity Business Solutions Package in Response to Corona Virus COVID-19

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (“GlobeX” or the “Company”), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with its reseller in the USA, Guard Street Partners LLC (“Guard Street”) in the launch of a new Remote Workforce Cybersecurity Secure Business Solutions Package. The business solutions package will include DigitalSafe, the Company’s Swiss hosted secure cloud solution and communications suite, which includes a secure document management and collaboration cloud tool, a password manager and a secure email all in one. The launch of the new business solution is in direct response to the COVID-19 outbreak as the US business workforce is forced to work out of their home, with unsecured internet connections.

The Remote Workforce Cybersecurity Business Solutions Package consists of a set of solutions for businesses and their employees covering all sectors and business sizes from SMBs, SMEs to Enterprises. The business solutions packages consist of the following features:

DigitalSafe Swiss hosted secure email which includes encrypted end to end SecureSend proprietary technology, secure password management and secure storage and collaboration tool for the business owner and remote employees.

Email security that includes phishing email warning alerts

Network vulnerability alerts

Access to cyber incident response specialists in the event of a cyber-attack

Access to cyber liability insurance policy

The Remote Workforce Cybersecurity Business Solutions packages created by Guard Street and GlobeX are available through Guard Street and include DigitalSafe for both business owners and their employees.

Vince Mazza, CEO of Guard Street Partners LLC said: “We’re thrilled to be working with GlobeX Data on this new business security package which includes DigitalSafe. Since over 90% of cyber-attacks originate through email, businesses and their employees need the best possible security in this area. An organization’s employees, digital assets and reputation are extremely valuable. Everything an organization needs to protect these assets is conveniently available through one company, starting with this new package. We’re excited to work with a company of the caliber of GlobeX Data, who shares our commitment to providing world-class solutions.”

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: “With a sharp increase in office employees working from home in unsecured networks, there is a sharp increase in demand for secure business solutions for remote workforce. The sharp increase in business email cyber-crime and attack targeting businesses prompted Guard Street and our Company to come up with a suite of business solutions, covering everything from email communications, document management, network security and a cyber liability insurance, to help small and large businesses and their employees all over the United States. According to the website siliconangle.com, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a new warning that hackers are currently targeting users of Microsoft Office 365 and Google G Suite in so-called Business Email Compromise attacks (“BEC”). The warning issued on March 3, noted that the scams were costing U.S. businesses billions of dollars. We understand businesses are under tremendous strain, and we are here to help them protect their data and communications from cyber criminals.”

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

About Guard Street Partners LLC

Guard Street is a cybersecurity company based just outside of Chicago, Illinois and is dedicated to assisting clients with cybersecurity risk management, quantifying the cybersecurity need, risk mitigation, providing email security, vulnerability detection and prevention and emergency assistance. Guard Street offers services that minimize unwanted exposure and that protects against external threats by detecting data loss. Organizations can suffer regulatory fines, loss of intellectual property and reputational damage when digital risk is left unmanaged. Guard Street’s full cybersecurity suite protects organizations and employees world-wide. For additional information, go to https://guardstreet.com or call 1-800-811-9130.

