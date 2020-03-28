GreenBank Announces Procedural Changes to April 8th, 2020 AGM Due to Covid-19 Concerns, and Provides Additional Information to Shareholders Related to the Matters to be Acted Upon at the AGM.

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 27,2020 / GreenBank Capital Inc (CSE: GBC and OTCMKTS: GRNBF) (“GreenBank or the Company”) announces that, further to the Notice of Annual and Special Meeting, and accompanying Information Circular and Proxy Card which were filed on SEDAR and mailed to all shareholders of the company as of the March 12, 2020 Record date, procedural changes will be taking place for the April 8th 2020 meeting. After discussions with pertinent regulators in Canada , out of an abundance of caution, to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of coronavirus disease 2019, also known as COVID-19, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, GreenBank will hold its Meeting as scheduled albeit in in a virtual only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast. Shareholders will have an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting online regardless of their geographic location. Completed registered shareholder Proxies can be mailed ahead of time, as usual to GreenBank’s transfer agent, Reliable Stock Transfer at 100 King Street West, Suite 5700, Toronto, ON, M5X 1C7 or they can be completed, scanned, and emailed to info@reliablestocktransferinc.com for tabulation in advance of the meeting.

The meeting will be held online at https://bit.ly/GreenBankAGM at the previously scheduled time of 10AM EST on April 8th 2020. Attendees may also join by phone by dialing +1-778-907-2071 and entering passcode 971-418-996

Additional Information to Shareholders Related to the Matters To Be Acted Upon at the Annual General and Special Meeting Taking place on April 8, 2020

Below are added details regarding some the matters which will be considered for discussion and/or vote at the Annual and Special Meeting on April 8, 2020. This information is designed to be read alongside the Information Circular which was sent to all shareholders of the Corporation on March 12, 2020:

Details of 19 % Investment of Staminier Limited Completed March 11, 2020 and Proposed Acquisition of the Remaining 81% of Staminier to be Voted Upon at the April 8, 2020 Meeting.

Details of the 19% Investment Staminier Limited Completed March 11, 2020

As previously announced, Greenbank entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the “Share Purchase Agreement”) in an arms-length transaction to acquire an interest in Staminier Ltd. (the “Acquisition”). Staminier Ltd. (“Staminier”) is a UK-based investment company with a diversified portfolio of public and private investments. On March 11, 2020, GreenBank acquired a 19% equity interest in Staminier for consideration of 22,494,262 GreenBank common shares, pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement.

Staminier is a United Kingdom based merchant banking business whose overall strategy is to acquire substantial interests in undervalued fast-growing companies with at least five years profitability and proven cash flow. Staminier also provides private and public companies with business advisory, corporate finance and marketing services. Its net assets, audited as of July 31, 2019, reported net assets of approximately $3.9 million CAD. Staminier’s Board of Directors have confirmed no adverse changes between July 31, 2019 and March 11, 2020 and the transaction is subject to a purchase price adjustment clause for any loss of value. Staminier’s assets include 3500 Berkshire Hathaway B shares, 51% of EcoSpace 41, a private steel-framed house building company, and an option over 13 acres of land at London, Gatwick airport, and a portfolio of investments with an audited net asset value of £2.5million. Staminier also has a pipeline of transactions under consideration.

Key terms of the 19% Investment include :

GreenBank acquires 19% of Staminier Limited by the issuance of 22,494,262 GreenBank common shares GreenBank receives an initial 480,000CAD funding line from Staminier for general working capital purposes, which will enable GreenBank to continue to develop its business interests. GreenBank acquires a 6 month call option to acquire the remaining 81% of Staminier for 87,789,202 five year non-interest bearing non-voting convertible loan notes which grant the holder the right, on demand, to convert each loan note into one new common share provided that, until such time as a prospectus and other regulatory requirements have been fulfilled by GreenBank, the loan note conversion does not result in loan note holders owning more than 45% of the voting shares of GreenBank. Staminier has the right to nominate one person to the GreenBank Capital Board of Directors Staminier acquires a 1 year put option (to be activated on the expiry of the aforementioned GreenBank Capital call option) to sell the remaining 81% to GreenBank Capital for 87,789,202 common shares of GreenBank subject to Staminier having a net asset value of not less than £2.25 million (CAD 3.86 million) on a pro forma basis, GreenBank Capital shareholders passing a special resolution as outlined below, on closing that the outstanding amount on the credit line between Staminier and GreenBank is expensed, and meeting all regulatory requirements, including the filing of a prospectus if necessary The conversion of $657,681 CAD of GreenBank accounts payable due to Mrs Zara Wettreich and $52,170 CAD of GreenBank accounts payable due to Mr. David Lonsdale into 5 year 3% convertible Loan Notes. These conversions were approved by Mrs. Wettreich and Mr. Lonsdale respectively and took effect at the closing of the Acquisition A six month resale restriction on share sales by any GreenBank shareholder owning over 10% of the post-investment share capital of GreenBank after closing.. A Purchase Price adjustment for any shortfall in Staminier’s Net Asset Value between July 31, 2019 and the Net Asset Value on the closing of the exercise of the 81% call option.

As a result of the Staminier investment, GreenBank now has 50,065,128 common shares issued and outstanding.

Proposed Acquisition of the Remaining 81% of Staminier to be Voted Upon at the April 8, 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of GreenBank Shareholders

As referenced above, as part of the March 11th, 2020 investment in Staminier, GreenBank has acquired a six month option (until September 11, 2020) to acquire the remaining 81% equity interest in Staminier Ltd by issuing to Staminier shareholders 87,789,202 five year non-interest bearing non-voting convertible loan notes which grant the holder the right, on demand, to convert each loan note into one new common share provided that, until such time as a prospectus and other regulatory requirements have been fulfilled by GreenBank, the loan note conversion does not result in loan note holders owning more than 45% of the voting shares of GreenBank.

Timelines of the Acquisition

March 11 th , 2020 – GreenBank purchased a 19% interest in Staminier and acquired a 6 month conditional option to acquire remaining 81% (the “Option”).

GreenBank purchased a 19% interest in Staminier and acquired a 6 month conditional option to acquire remaining 81% (the “Option”). March 11 th , 2020 – September 10 th , 2020 – GreenBank option period.

During this period, GreenBank has the right to exercise the Option and acquire the remaining 81% of the shares of Staminier Limited, subject to the fulfilling the conditions of the Acquisition.

During this period, GreenBank has the right to exercise the Option and acquire the remaining 81% of the shares of Staminier Limited, subject to the fulfilling the conditions of the Acquisition. September 12th 2020 – September 11th 2021 – During this period, if the GreenBank option period described above has expired without GreenBank exercising the Option (and subject to the Conditions to the Acquisition being met), Staminier has the right to require GreenBank to acquire the residual 81% of Staminier’s issued share capital (the “Put Option”) subject to Staminier having a net asset value of not less than £2.25 million (CAD 3.86 million) on a pro forma basis.

Issued and Outstanding Shares Pre- Proposed Acquisition and Post- Proposed Acquisition

As of this date, GreenBank’s has 50,065,128 common shares issued and outstanding (52,862,214 fully diluted).

Should the acquisition of the residual 81% of Staminier Limited take place and assuming no other share issuances have taken place in the interim, GreenBank will have 137,854,330 shares issued and outstanding. (140,651,416 fully diluted)

Conditions For Exercise of the Call and Put Options

The ability to Exercise the Call and Put Options on the remaining 81% of Staminier Limited shall be subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, including the following:

(a) Obtaining GreenBank Shareholder approval at the April 8th, 2020 GreenBank Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders through the passage of a special resolution;

(b) A Staminier Limited’s net asset value of not less than £2.25 million (~CAD 3.86 million) on a pro forma basis

(c) Meeting all regulatory requirements, including, if necessary, the filing of a prospectus by the Company; and

(d) On closing, the outstanding amount on the credit line between Staminier and GreenBank is dispensed

(e) All other consents, orders, regulations and approvals, including regulatory and judicial approvals and orders, required, necessary or desirable for the completion of the Acquisition must have been obtained or received, each in a form acceptable to the Company and Staminier.

(f) If deemed necessary, the filing of a prospectus with regulators and fulfilling any terms related to the January 31, 2020 Order of Revocation of the FFCTO by the Ontario Securities Commission.

If any condition set out in the Share Purchase Agreement is not fulfilled or performed, the Acquisition may be terminated, or, in certain cases, one or more of the parties thereto, as the case may be, may waive the condition in whole or in part. Management of the Company believes that all material consents, orders, regulations, approvals or assurances required for the completion of the Acquisition will be obtained in the ordinary course upon application thereof.

Circumstances in which Greenbank may not close the Acquisition, include:

GreenBank shareholders do not vote to authorize GreenBank management to exercise the option. GreenBank shareholders do not vote to authorize GreenBank management to exercise of the option, but GreenBank management, at its sole discretion, elects not to exercise the option. GreenBank shareholders do not vote to authorize GreenBank’s management to exercise the option, but GreenBank Management are unable to fulfil any and all prerequisite regulatory requirements (such as the filing of a prospectus ) prior to the option expiry on October 11, 2020. Staminier fails to meet the net asset value requirements necessary to exercise the put option, or Staminier chooses not to exercise the put option prior to the put option’s expiry date.

Decision to proceed with the Acquisition

The decision to proceed with the Acquisition is based on the following primary determinations:

(a) The Company’s current business focus is on merchant banking and on expanding its investment portfolio by taking equity positions in small-cap companies. The Company’s future plans involve renewing its focus on merchant banking by nurturing select existing investments in its current portfolio and exploring opportunities to make new investments that have the potential to build value for its shareholders.

Staminier is a complementary business to Greenbank and the transaction with Staminier is expected to increase Greenbank’s deal flow and fee income, as Staminier introduces North American opportunities to Greenbank and Greenbank introduces European opportunities to Staminier – thereby helping Greenbank achieve its core objective of developing into a successful merchant banking business. As well as giving Greenbank international reach, the transaction will help expand Greenbank’s knowledge and intellectual property base, and increases the number of highly skilled and motivated management and personnel available to Greenbank. As part of the deal, Staminier has also agreed to provide an initial funding line of C$480,000 to Greenbank which will enable Greenbank to develop its business in North America. In addition to the increased deal flow and funding, the acquisition of a significant stake in Staminier strengthens the balance sheet of Greenbank after the write downs of some of Greenbank’s historic investments referred to herein.

Authority of the Board

By passing the Special Resolution for the Acquisition, the Shareholders will also be giving authority to the Board to use its best judgment to proceed with and cause the Company to complete the Acquisition without any requirement to seek or obtain any further approval of the Shareholders

Fairness of the Acquisition:

The Acquisition was determined to be fair to the Shareholders by the Board based upon the factors, which included the following:

(a) each of the vendor and the purchaser are at arms-length to the other;

(b) the procedures by which the Acquisition will be approved, including the requirement for approval by special resolution, being two-thirds of the vote;

(c) the opportunity for any Shareholders who are opposed to the Acquisition to exercise their rights of dissent in respect of the Acquisition and to be paid fair value for their Common Shares to the extent applicable to dissenters’ rights; and

Text of the Acquisition Resolution

The complete text of the Arrangement Resolution which management intends to place before the Meeting for approval, confirmation and adoption, with or without modification, is substantially as follows:

“BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED as a Special Resolution of the Shareholders that:

WHEREAS, pursuant to the applicable Articles and the Bylaws of GreenBank Capital, it is deemed desirable and in the best interests of the Company that the following actions be taken by the Shareholders of the Company pursuant to this Written Consent.

WHEREAS, pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement dated March 11, 2020 between GreenBank Capital Inc., Staminier Limited, and Each of the Shareholders of Staminier Limited, GreenBank Capital, having already acquired 19% of the outstanding shares of Staminier Limited, has the option to acquire the remainder of the issued and outstanding shares of Staminier Limited provided that the certain conditions outlined below are met.”

[Please refer to the Share Purchase Agreement included as Schedule G for further details. ]

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the undersigned Shareholders of this corporation hereby consent to, approve and adopt the following:

ACQUISITION

RESOLVED THAT, it is in the best interests of the Company to acquire the remaining 81% of the issued and outstanding shares of Staminier Limited..

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, the acquisition of said shares is intended to be per the terms of that certain Share Purchase Agreement dated March 11, 2020.

RESOLVED THAT, the officers of the Company are, and any one of them is hereby, authorized to negotiate, execute, deliver and carry out on behalf of the Company the acquisition of the remaining issued and outstanding shares of Staminier, substantially in the form presented to the shareholders, but with such changes and additions as such officers may deem to be in the best interests of the Company (such determination that a change or addition is in the best interests of the Company to be conclusively evidenced by such officer’s execution of the Agreement).

RESOLVED FURTHER, that the officers of the Company are, and each acting alone is, hereby authorized to do and perform any and all such acts, including execution of any and all documents and certificates, as said officers shall deem necessary or advisable, to carry out the purposes of the foregoing resolutions.

RESOLVED FURTHER, that any actions taken by such officers prior to the date of the foregoing resolutions adopted hereby that are within the authority conferred thereby are hereby ratified, confirmed and approved as the acts and deeds of the Company.

This written consent shall be filed in the Minute Book of the Company and become a part of the records of the Company. This written consent may be signed by counterpart and by fax.

Recommendation of the Board

After reviewing all of the foregoing factors, the Board unanimously determined that the Acquisition is: (i) in the best interests of the Company and is fair to Shareholders; and (ii) the Board recommends that Shareholders vote in favor of the Acquisition Resolution.

Approval by the Shareholders of the Company

The Acquisition Resolution must be approved by special resolution, being at least two-thirds of the votes cast by the Shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Acquisition Resolution will authorize the Board, without further notice, consent or approval of the Shareholders, subject to the terms of the Acquisition to amend the Share Purchase Agreement, and to decide not to proceed with the Acquisition at any time prior to the Acquisition becoming effective in accordance with BCBCA.

Expenses of the Acquisition

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, the costs relating to the Acquisition, including without limitation, financial, advisory, accounting and legal fees will be borne by the Company and Staminier as agreed.

Dissent Rights to the Acquisition

Any shareholder of the Company may send notice of dissent, under Division 2 of Part 8, to the Company in respect of the Acquisition Resolution. Non-Registered Shareholders who wish to dissent should contact their broker or other intermediary for assistance with the Dissent Right. The Dissent Right is summarized below (full text in Sections 237 to 247 of the BCBCA) and may consult their legal counsel for a complete understanding of the Dissent Right under the BCBCA.

A Dissenting Shareholder who wishes to exercise his or her Dissent Right must give written notice of dissent to the Company by depositing such notice of dissent with the Company, or by mailing it to the Company by registered mail at its head office at 100 King Street West, Suite 5700, Toronto Ontario M5X 1C7 marked to the attention of the Secretary not later than the close of business on the day that is two business days before the Meeting.. A Shareholder of the Company who wishes to dissent must prepare a separate notice of dissent for (i) the Registered Shareholder, if the Shareholder of the Company is dissenting on its own behalf and (ii) each person who beneficially owns Common Shares of the Company in the Shareholder’s name and on whose behalf the Beneficial Shareholder is dissenting. To be valid, a notice of dissent must:

(a) identify in each notice of dissent the person on whose behalf dissent is being exercised;

(b) identify whether the dissent is to the Acquisition Resolution;

(c) set out the number of Common Shares in respect of which the Shareholder of the Company is exercising the Dissent Right (the “Notice Shares”), which number cannot be less than all of the Common Shares held by the Beneficial Shareholder on whose behalf the Dissent Right is being exercised;

(d) if the Notice Shares constitute all of the shares of which the Dissenting Shareholder is both a Registered Shareholder and Beneficial Shareholder and the Dissenting Shareholder owns no other Common Shares as a Beneficial Shareholder, a statement to that effect;

(e) if the Notice Shares constitute all of the Common Shares of which the Dissenting Shareholder is both a Registered Shareholder and Beneficial Shareholder, but the Dissenting Shareholder owns other Common Shares as a Beneficial Shareholder, a statement to that effect, and

(i) the names of the Registered Shareholders of those other Common Shares,

(ii) the number of those other Common Shares that are held by each of those Registered Shareholders, and

(iii) a statement that Notices of Dissent are being or have been sent in respect of all those other Common Shares;

(f) if dissent is being exercised by the Dissenting Shareholder on behalf of a Beneficial Shareholder who is not the Dissenting Shareholder, a statement to that effect;

(i) the name and address of the Beneficial Shareholder, and

(ii) a statement that the Dissenting Shareholder is dissenting in relation to all of the Common Shares beneficially owned by the Beneficial Shareholder that are registered in the Dissenting Shareholder’s name.

The giving of a Notice of Dissent does not deprive a Dissenting Shareholder of his or her right to vote at the Meeting on the Acquisition Resolution. A vote against the Acquisition Resolution or the execution or exercise of a proxy does not constitute a Notice of Dissent. A Shareholder is not entitled to exercise a Dissent Right with respect to any Common Shares if the Shareholder votes (or instructs or is deemed, by submission of any incomplete proxy, to have instructed his or her proxy holder to vote) in favour of the Acquisition Resolution. A Dissenting Shareholder, however, may vote as a proxy for a Shareholder whose proxy required an affirmative vote, without affecting his or her right to exercise the Dissent Right. If the Company intends to act on the authority of the Acquisition Resolution, it must send a notice (the “Notice to Proceed”) to the Dissenting Shareholder promptly after the later of:

(a) the date on which the Company forms the intention to proceed, and

(b) the date on which the Notice of Dissent was received.

If the Company has acted on the Acquisition Resolution, it must promptly send a Notice to Proceed to the Dissenting Shareholder. The Notice to Proceed must be dated not earlier than the date on which it is sent and state that the Company intends to act or has acted on the authority of the Acquisition Resolution and advise the Dissenting Shareholder of the manner in which dissent is to be completed. On receiving a Notice to Proceed, the Dissenting Shareholder is entitled to require the Company to purchase all of the Common Shares in respect of which the Notice of Dissent was given. A Dissenting Shareholder who receives a Notice to Proceed, and who wishes to proceed with the dissent, must send to the Company within one month after the date of the Notice to Proceed:

(a) a written statement that the Dissenting Shareholder requires the Company to purchase all of the Notice Shares;

(b) the certificates representing the Notice Shares; and

(c) if dissent is being exercised by the Shareholder on behalf of a Beneficial Shareholder who is not the Dissenting Shareholder, a written statement signed by the Beneficial Shareholder setting out whether the Beneficial Shareholder is the Beneficial Shareholder of other Common Shares and if so, setting out:

(i) the names of the Registered Shareholders of those other Common Shares,

(ii) the number of those other Common Shares that are held by each of those Registered Shareholders, and

(iii) that dissent is being exercised in respect of all of those other Common Shares, whereupon the Company is bound to purchase them in accordance with the Notice of Dissent

The Company and the Dissenting Shareholder may agree on the amount of the payout value of the Notice Shares and in that event, the Company must either promptly pay that amount to the Dissenting Shareholder or send a notice to the Dissenting Shareholder that the Company is unable lawfully to pay Dissenting Shareholders for their shares as the Company is insolvent or if the payment would render the Company insolvent. If the Company and the Dissenting Shareholder do not agree on the amount of the payout value of the Notice Shares, the Dissenting Shareholder or the Company may apply to the Court and the Court may:

(a) determine the payout value of the Notice Shares or order that the payout value of the Notice Shares be established by arbitration or by reference to the registrar or a referee of the Court;

(b) join in the application each Dissenting Shareholder who has not agreed with the Company on the amount of the payout value of the Notice Shares; and

(c) make consequential orders and give directions it considers appropriate.

Promptly after a determination of the payout value of the Notice Shares has been made, the Company must either pay that amount to the Dissenting Shareholder or send a notice to the Dissenting Shareholder that the Company is unable lawfully to pay Dissenting Shareholders for their shares as the Company is insolvent or if the payment would render the Company insolvent if the Dissenting Shareholder receives a notice that the Company is unable to lawfully pay Dissenting Shareholders for their Common Shares, the Dissenting Shareholder may, within 30 days after receipt, withdraw his or her Notice of Dissent. If the Notice of Dissent is not withdrawn, the Dissenting Shareholder remains a claimant against the Company to be paid as soon as the Company is lawfully able to do so or, in a liquidation, to be ranked subordinate to the rights of creditors of the Company but in priority to the Shareholders. Any notice required to be given by the Company or a Dissenting Shareholder to the other in connection with the exercise of the Dissent Right will be deemed to have been given and received, if delivered, on the day of delivery, or, if mailed, on the earlier of the date of receipt and the second business day after the day of mailing, or, if sent by fax or other similar form of transmission, the first business day after the date of transmittal.

A Dissenting Shareholder who:

(a) properly exercises the Dissent Right by strictly complying with all of the procedures (“Dissent Procedures”) required to be complied with by a Dissenting Shareholder, will cease to have any rights as a Shareholder other than the right to be paid the fair value of the Common Shares by the Company in accordance with the Dissent Procedures, or

(b) seeks to exercise the Dissent Right, but who for any reason does not properly comply with each of the Dissent Procedures required to be complied with by a Dissenting Shareholder loses such right to dissent.

A Dissenting Shareholder may not withdraw a Notice of Dissent without the consent of the Company. A Dissenting Shareholder may, with the written consent of the Company, at any time prior to the payment to the Dissenting Shareholder of the full amount of money to which the Dissenting Shareholder is entitled, abandon such Dissenting Shareholder’s dissent to the Acquisition giving written notice to the Company, withdrawing the Notice of Dissent, by depositing such notice with the Company, or mailing it to the Company by registered mail, at its head office at 100 King Street West, Suite 5700, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1C7. The Shareholders who wish to exercise their Dissent Right should carefully review the dissent procedures described in Sections 237 to 247 of the BCBCA and seek independent legal advice, as failure to adhere strictly to the Dissent Right requirements may result in the loss of any right to dissent.

Issuance of Incentive Stock Options under the GreenBank’s Stock Option plan

The approval of GreenBank’s Stock Option Plan as presently written is an agenda item for shareholders to consider and vote on at the meeting.

Previously unannounced until today, GreenBank has agreed to issue stock option to its directors and certain employees under the GreenBank’s Stock Option Plan at an exercise price of $0.30 CAD with a three-year expiry period and vesting on issuance which shall be subject to the approval of the exchange.

S No. Name of the Optionee No. of options 1. Mark Wettreich 600,000 2. Peter Wanner 480,000 3. David Lonsdale 330,000 4. Gaurav Singh 330,000 5. David Robino 330,000 6. Alexander Wettreich 330,000 7. Namrata Nair 66,693 8. Nikunj Mahajan 66,693

Details of the optionees and number of options are as follows:

Plan Category Number of securities to be issued

upon exercise of outstanding

options, warrants and rights (a) Weighted average

price of outstanding

options, warrants

and rights (b) Number of securities

remaining available for

future issuance under

stock option plans (excluding securities reflected in (a)) (c) Stock option plan approved by shareholders 2,757,036 options broken down as follows 223,700 options with an exercise price of $1.14, expiring on April 16, 2020, held by a former director 2,533,386 options with an exercise price of $0.30, expiring on March 26, 2023, held by directors, officers, current and former employees of GreenBank. $0.37 per share weighted average 2,249,476 Warrants Zero Not Applicable Not Applicable

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a merchant banking business listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (trading symbols CSE: GBC and OTCMKTS: GRNBF and FRA: 2TL). GreenBank’s 100% subsidiary GreenBank Financial Inc. is a merchant bank. GreenBank’s portfolio companies comprise equity investments in 14 small cap businesses, namely; 52.5% of Blockchain Evolution Inc, owners of the world’s first identification based blockchain, and developers of Xbook a user permissioned and revenue sharing social media platform; 22.6% of Ubique Minerals Limited, a zinc exploration company in Newfoundland, Canada; 47.7% of GBC Grand Exploration Inc, a gold exploration company in Newfoundland, Canada; 100% of Medik Blockchain Inc, providing blockchain based medical confidentiality systems to the healthcare community; 100% of Cannabis Blockchain Inc, developers of a digital information management system for the cannabis industry; 59.5% of Kabaddi Games Inc, developers of a mobile application game based on the sport of Kabaddi; 100% of North America Veterans Insurance Services Inc, an insurance agency holding company; 19% of Inside Bay Street Corporation, a financial news communications company; 34.8% of Gander Exploration Inc, a minerals exploration company in Newfoundland, Canada; 10% of Reliable Stock Transfer Inc, a Canadian small cap transfer agency; 25% of Buchans Wileys Exploration Inc, a minerals exploration company with interests in Newfoundland, Canada; 19% of Staminier Limited, a United Kingdom Merchant Banking firm, 10% of The Lonsdale Group LLC, a USA based private equity company focused on small cap investments; 100% of Expatriate Assistance Services Inc, providing relocation services to expatriates; and 11.2% of Minfocus Exploration Corp (TSXV: MFX), a mineral exploration company.

For more information please see https://www.GreenBankCapitalinc.com or contact Mark Wettreich at (647) 693 9411 or by email Mark@GreenBankCapitalinc.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of GreenBank Capital Inc., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the businesses comprising GreenBank’s investment portfolio. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company’s management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because GreenBank can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and GreenBank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: GreenBank Capital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/582949/GreenBank-Announces-Procedural-Changes-to-April-8th-2020-AGM-Due-to-Covid-19-Concerns-and-Provides-Additional-Information-to-Shareholders-Related-to-the-Matters-to-be-Acted-Upon-at-the-AGM