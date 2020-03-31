Renforth Commences Metallic Screen Study at Parbec

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTCPINK:RFHRF)(WKN – A2H9TN) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) would like to inform shareholders that initial test metallic screening at Parbec has returned higher coarse gold values in each sample tested. Due to these results a broader metallic screen study has commenced on our wholly owned Parbec property.

These results are presented below and include, for example, a sample of the “magnetic diorite” lithology from drillhole PAR-18-78 which originally assayed 15.66 g/t Au, which, in metallic screen testing, gave a value of 29.2 g/t Au in the coarse (plus) screen test and 14 g/t Au in the fine (minus) screen sample, for a combined result of 15.85 g/t Au, illustrating the presence of coarse gold. The metallic screen study will be carried out utilizing the reject sample material from several of the 37 drill holes, totaling 8429m, drilled by Renforth, each of which encountered gold at various levels in several lithologies.

Sample

Location Original Au Zone Coarse Au Fine Au Coarse

Fraction

Mass Fine

Fraction

Mass Au g/t Total % of Total

Au in

Coarse

Fraction (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g) (g) Island Trenches 9.6 North Zones 22.1 0.78 99.31 864.5 2.98 76.41 Island Trenches 9.18 North Zones 32.8 4.31 75.55 894.1 6.53 39.14 PAR-17-63 9.42 Magnetic Diorite 19.1 8.09 65.12 522 9.31 22.75 PAR-17-63 DUP 9.42 Magnetic Diorite 26.8 7.84 59.52 893.5 9.03 18.54 PAR-17-63 8.17 Magnetic Diorite 32 5.14 63.79 905.9 6.91 30.46 PAR-18-70 10.89 Partridge Zone 16.05 12.6 40.05 627.7 12.8 7.52 PAR-18-71 8.34 Partridge Zone 18.85 2.58 62.08 907.5 3.62 33.34 PAR-18-74 13.1 “Tuffs” in Partridge Zone 14.3 16.95 122.2 831.4 16.6 11.04 PAR-18-78 15.66 Magnetic Diorite 29.2 14 120.95 872.2 15.85 22.44 PAR-18-78 13.13 Magnetic Diorite 44.2 9.11 76.48 868.9 11.95 29.92

Sample results for the initial metallic screen test work presented above were obtained from reject sample material taken from a secure storage location by project geologists. The term “reject sample material” refers to the remaining portion of sample material previously prepared for assay. As noted in the table above, each sample has been previously assayed and was press released. As part of the assay process the original sample material was crushed to a uniform size, from that the portion originally subject to fire assay was taken, the remaining material, termed the “reject”, is not assayed and returned to Renforth for secure off-site storage. For the metallic screen work results presented above, and for the study commenced, the entire reject material for each original sample is removed from storage by a P.Geo and sent, by secure courier, to the facilities of ALS Laboratories. At ALS the material underwent AU-SCR24 where, for each sample, 1kg of the sample material is dry screened by being passed through a 100μm (microns) screen. After screening, duplicate 50g fire assays are done on the fine (undersize) portion, which passed through the screen, while the coarse (oversize) portion, which did not pass through the screen and remains on top of the screen, is assayed to determine the contribution of the coarse gold.

Technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ # 2129), a “Qualified Person” pursuant to NI 43-101.

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with five wholly owned surface gold bearing properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the New Alger and Parbec properties, in the Cadillac and Malartic gold camps respectively, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break. In both instances’ additional gold bearing structures, other than the Cadillac Break, have been found on each property and require additional exploration. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m – this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon.

