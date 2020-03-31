Trade Show, Conference and Event Updates as of March 30, 2020

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19–The following are updates to trade shows, conferences and events impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

April 5 – 9 April 9 IEEE World Forum on the Internet of Things 2020 IoT Day Slam 2020 Canceled Virtual event. https://wfiot2020.iot.ieee.org/ http://iotslam.com/ April 10 – 19 April 18 – 19 New York International Auto Show 2020 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2020 Moved to August 28 to Sept. 6, 2020 Moved to Oct. 3 – 4, 2020 https://www.autoshowny.com/ http://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/ April 18 – 22 April 19 – 23 2020 NAB Show COLLABORATE 20 Canceled. Will host virtual event, NAB Show Express, in April. Canceled. http://www.nabshow.com/ http://collaborate.oaug.org/ April 19 – 23 April 20 – 21 Game Developers Carnival Spring 2020 OGIS New York 2020 New virtual event. Canceled. https://www.gamedeveloperscarnival.com/ https://www.ipaa.org/events/ogis-new-york-2020/ April 20 – 23 April 20 – 23 Coverings 2020 Strata Data Conference London 2020 Canceled. Canceled. https://www.coverings.com/ https://conferences.oreilly.com/strata/strata-eu April 21 – 23 April 21 – 23 Bio-IT World 2020 IE expo 2020 Moved to Oct. 6 – 8, 2020. Postponed. New 2020 dates TBD. https://www.bio-itworldexpo.com/ http://www.ie-expo.com/ April 22 – 23 April 24 – 29 Smart Mobility Congress Asia 2020 AACR Annual Meeting 2020 Moved to June 23 – 24, 2020. Postponed. New 2020 date TBD. http://www.cdmc.org.cn/2020/smc/ http://www.aacr.org/ April 28 – 29 May 02 – 05 Red Hat Summit 2020 Digestive Disease Week 2020 Will be held as a virtual event. Canceled. https://www.redhat.com/en/summit http://www.ddw.org/home May 03 – 06 May 03 – 07 RIMS 2020 LightFair 2020 Canceled. Postponed. New 2020 date TBD. https://www.rims.org/annual-conferences/RIMS2020 https://www.lightfair.com/ May 04 – 07 May 07 – 08 Offshore Technology Conference 2020 HOW Design Live 2020 Postponed. New 2020 date TBD. Postponed. New 2020 date TBD. http://2020.otcnet.org/ https://www.howdesignlive.com/ May 11 – 12 May 11 – 12 BioEquity Europe 2020 QAD Explore 2020 Postponed. New 2020 date TBD. Canceled. https://www.biocentury.com/conferences/bioequity-europe-2020 http://explore.qad.com/ May 11 – 14 May 18 – 20 WorkHuman Live 2020 Phocuswright Europe 2020 Canceled. Moved to Aug. 4 – 6, 2020. https://www.workhumanlive.com/ https://www.phocuswrighteurope.com/ May 19 – 20 May 19 – 21 Licensing Expo 2020 Citrix Synergy 2020 Moved to Aug. 11 – 13, 2020. Will move to a virtual format in Fall 2020. http://www.licensingexpo.com/ https://www.citrixsynergy.com/ May 20 May 26 – 29 Virtual EA Connect Day 2020 Augmented World Expo 2020 New virtual event. Will be held as a virtual event. https://www.eaconnectdays.com/ http://www.augmentedworldexpo.com/ May 29 – 02 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting Will be held as a virtual event. http://am.asco.org/

