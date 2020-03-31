Weekend Unlimited Expands Branded Product Portfolio in Oklahoma to Meet Rising Demand

Company’s Highly Responsive Production Capabilities Adds Product SKU’s and Names Two New Additions to Its Sales Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31st, 2020 / Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (“Weekend” or the “Company”) (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS1)(OTCQB:WKULF) is pleased to provide an update on the growth of its branded product line and sales team in Oklahoma.

Having begun sales in late 2019, Weekend branded products are now in over 75 dispensaries in the state and expanding presence daily. Oklahoma was identified as an up and coming market, a focus for the Company’s strategic plan – to develop products to meet the demands within individual markets, establish a foothold and operate in an agile manner with the best partners, creating the right branded product mix for each market. Ultimately, the Company is designed to leverage the core branded products to expand into up and coming states and to replicate the responsive model. In Oklahoma Weekend has added two highly experienced cannabis sales representatives to its team to manage and grow the Company’s expanding retail relationship network.

“Oklahoma is proving to be an ideal growth market for Weekend’s branded products,” said Mr. Chris Backus, Weekend President and CEO. “Our partnership with Ruby Mae’s is becoming stronger by the day, from branded product development through to sales, distribution and retail dispensary presence in Oklahoma represents the ideal model for replication in other up and coming states in the future. We have expanded the WKND! branded product line, now up to 11 SKU’s, with the latest additions of a dark chocolate almond bar and caramel chews. Based on the success we are preparing to launch our next brand, Orchard Heights branded products, into the Oklahoma market.”

Oklahoma Market Advancements

Weekend branded product line grows to 11 SKU’s, including latest additions of:

I. Dark Chocolate Almond Bar; 8 pieces @ 25 mg THC each; 200 mg total

II. Escape Caramel Chews; 5 caramels @ 50 mg THC each; 250 mg total

Orchard Heights branded product line preparing for launch in Oklahoma

Additions of Oklahoma Cannabis Sales representatives Brady Watson and Brianna Carey: Brady Watson – Oklahoma cannabis market production and sales expert has played a leadership role with Ruby Mae’s since inception, and is a US Veteran with a statewide retail network which will accelerate Weekend’s reach immediately Brianna Carey – a leader in the Oklahoma cannabis industry since the Medical Marijuana program was legalized in 2018, bringing extensive product and marketplace knowledge, only matched by her relationships throughout the state.



The management team has tuned into the needs of consumers in the market in the development of the branded product line, where there is demand for high quality products with high levels of THC, in order to grow consumer loyalty and increase revenues. Weekend has developed an efficient model to work with local partners, developing an agile capability to turn good product ideas into real products and get them on the market to meet consumer demand.

The Orchard Heights branded product line, featuring vape cartridges and rosin items, is being positioned as a mid-market brand to generate higher volumes. “Orchard Heights will feature solvent free concentrates to market, including Flower Rosin, Kief Rosin, Hash Rosin, & Live Rosin. “We’ve identified a need in the market for these products and have developed and produced them, utilizing the best equipment available and a completely solvent free process,” said Mr. Backus.

