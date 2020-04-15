AdMedia.com on When Disruption Fuels Innovation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / The world of digital marketing has always been highly dynamic, requiring organizations of all sizes to plan carefully for unforeseen circumstances and pivot quickly based on data-driven decisions. The pace of change and disruption has become even more frenetic in the 21st century due primarily to technology advances and globalization. In a 2011 issue of the Harvard Business Review, Martin Reeves and Mike Deimler stated, “Increasingly, managers are finding that [a sustainable competitive advantage] stems from the ‘second-order’ organizational capabilities that foster rapid adaptation. Instead of being really good at doing some particular thing, companies must be really good at learning how to do new things.” Embracing adaptation and innovation from its earliest days, leading ad-tech and media company, AdMedia.com, continues to point the way ahead, most recently launching Food For Thought Virtual Lunch & Learn‘s initiative in response to the challenges currently facing business leaders and their employees. “This idea was conceived and brought to market in 7 days, which shows how a small group of people can work together to solve business challenges”, says Jeff Alderman, Executive Director of Sales & Partnerships at AdMedia. The past two months has tested all individuals, businesses, and economies in general. While virtual offices and teleworking were firmly taking root before the current upheaval, it is widely believed that the social distancing measures implemented worldwide will result in lasting changes. These include accelerated digital transformation shifts to online platforms, increase in remote workers, and new collaboration processes.

AdMedia.com‘s Virtual Lunch & Learn program is a timely offering where employee safety has become critical for enterprises to survive and ideally thrive as businesses undergo rapid change. At the same time, holding online meetings with clients results in enhanced efficiency, a streamlined process, and faster results. According to the company, “[The initiative] is a genuine effort to pivot and push forward with the innovation. As social distancing is at the forefront of our daily lives, we’re inviting people to enjoy healthy, customized food options, delivered to you in the comfort of your home.” Aside from its advantages in the current situation, this process represents a virtual upgrade in client relations and signifies the arrival of a new era in doing business. “Feedback from the market has been great, and our clients view this hour as a breath of fresh air. We are bringing teams together in new ways and inspiring marketers across all verticals to think bigger and out of the box”, says Alderman.

Headquartered in Woodland Hills, California, AdMedia.com has been delivering state-of-the-art digital advertising solutions to advertisers and publishers since 1998. Empowered by its cross-channel audience targeting capabilities, customers can create impactful and comprehensive campaigns by leveraging video, mobile, search, display, email, and remarketing, either in combination or as individual channels. All advertising products offered by the company incorporate assisted machine learning algorithms and advanced contextual, geographical, and behavioral targeting technology to guarantee user engagement for every single ad and maximize return on investment for publishers.

