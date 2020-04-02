Agilex Biolabs Taps Biopharma Leader Dr Caroline Popper for Board Chair as part of APAC Bioanalytical Services Growth

Adelaide, AUS, Apr 2, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Award-winning Australian bioanalytical laboratory Agilex Biolabs announced today it has appointed US-based Dr Caroline Popper, MBBS, MPH as Board Chair as part of its APAC clinical trials bioanalytics growth plans.

Dr Caroline Popper

More than 38% of Agilex Biolabs’ biotech clients already come from the APAC region – primarily from China and South Korea. APAC clients are particularly attracted by Agilex’ FDA-inspected status, and the more than 40% rebate on clinical trial spend that applies in Australia.

Agilex Biolabs specializes in bioanalysis of small molecules and biologics for PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers and immunological pharmacodynamics assessments, and the only FDA-inspected lab of its type in the region, is located in Adelaide, South Australia in a science and biotech specialist hub.

Dr Popper was first appointed to the Agilex Biolabs Board in July 2019.

Agilex Biolabs CEO Jason Valentine said:

“We are extremely pleased Dr Popper accepted the Board Chair role and we look forward to an exciting phase of growth under her guidance.”

“Dr Caroline Popper is a medical doctor, pathologist, health economist, medical consultant and experienced company director, with over 20 years of hands on experience in the healthcare, medical devices and drug discovery fields.

She has managed a wide range of diagnostics, device and drug discovery businesses in both Fortune 500 and start-up settings, at amongst others, Becton Dickinson, bioMerieux, and MDS.”

Dr Popper said:

“My clinical experience enables me to help interpret relevant market forces, develop strategies and create partnerships that thrive in the global and fast changing and challenging health care landscape.”

“Agilex Biolabs is a stand-out leader in the pharma services space and I look forward to taking on this significant role and being part of the next phase of growth for the company, leveraging its position in the important APAC region.”

“The Aglilex Biolabs team of scientists and specialist PhDs is quite exceptional making it well positioned to rapidly deliver bioanalytics for biopharma clients running clinical trials in Australia, Asia and the US, and the EU.”

Agilex also offers pharmacodynamics services that include immunobiology services using the latest state-of-the-art technology to support immunology, cell biology and mode of action assays, including:

– Immunophenotyping

– Receptor occupancy

– Cytokine release assays (whole blood or PBMC stimulation assays) and cytokine/biomarker profiling

– PBMC assays and cellular mechanism of action assays (eg: ADCC)

CEO Jason Valentine said:

“Our FDA-inspected facilities have more than 65 dedicated laboratory staff, and annually support more than 80 clinical trials. This year we will analyse more than 60,000 samples for pharma/biotechs from US, Europe and APAC.”

“By combining specialised expertise, technological innovation and a 20-year track record, we have supported hundreds of preclinical and clinical trials around the world.”

“Our world-class bioanalytical facilities have OECD GLP Recognition with NATA (Australian Government OECD GLP Compliance monitoring authority) and ISO 17025 Accreditation for global recognition.”

Learn more about Agilex Biolabs in this Video: https://youtu.be/3lyodiqqM_k

About Agilex Biolabs

Agilex Biolabs began as a group of academic scientists providing clinical trial and bioanalytical services to the local Australian pharmaceutical industry in the 1980’s, and has now grown into a global business for early phase clinical trials. In our 20 years of performing regulated bioanalysis of small and large molecules, we have accelerated hundreds of preclinical and clinical trials around the world. Today, our clients include many of the leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in Asia, Europe and the USA. Call +61 8 83028777 or +1 800 247 1909 or visit https://www.agilexbiolabs.com/.

Agilex Biolabs is built upon four core values that drive our performance:

– Scientific excellence and technological innovation

– Customer focus

– Data integrity and quality assurance

– Timeliness/speed

See us featured in Endpoints https://tinyurl.com/uqmkzcu

