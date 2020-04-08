AgreeYa Solutions Releases QuickApps 6.13 for SharePoint

New Features Streamline App Development and Customization Using a No-Code Approach On Premise and in the Cloud

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AgreeYa Solutions, a leader in software, solutions and services, launches QuickApps 6.13, the latest version of the company’s no-code application development and customization solution. Additional new features in QuickApps 6.13 build on existing features to better enable users to accelerate SharePoint application development, build applications that are easily supported and maintained, extend applications beyond native capabilities and bring data together from an entire enterprise application system.

QuickApps is part of AgreeYa’s award-winning suite of solutions that simplifies SharePoint customizations. It boasts a highly efficient set of SharePoint web apps and pre-built templates that streamlines SharePoint development and slashes application lifecycle costs. Additionally, QuickApps minimizes the cost and effort of supporting, maintaining and upgrading business applications to ensure a long-term impact on ROI. QuickApps is not only available on premise, but also on the cloud via Microsoft Office 365 store.

QuickApps 6.13 introduces the following new features:

qChartView (a web app that helps create dynamic SharePoint charts and dashboards) now supports an in-place drill down feature that is configurable to the nth level.

User can now freeze headers in qListView (a web app that helps view, group and filter SharePoint data) to manage information in a more efficient manner.

Resize columns and rows in qListView and qSIListView without changing configuration.

In qListView, users can view attachments and delete them using “Quick Edit” mode.

Users can reorder columns in qListView and qSIListView by using the “Drag and Drop” feature without changing the configuration.

Hide or show columns in qSIListView by setting the “Show User Groups” and “Hide User Groups” properties on display fields.

Edit qSIListView data in-line.

Configure tabs in qListForm, qSIListForm and qDynamicView in both scrolling and multi-line modes.

Full-page refresh no longer takes place when qListView, qSIListView, qChatView, qCalendarView, qListForm or qSIListForm data is filtered using qSelector, qSISelector or qMultiSelector.

qExcelViewer web part now supports the new xlsx format.

“After gaining a deeper understanding of how users are navigating QuickApps through an in-depth analysis, our team of IT experts developed new features to enhance the overall user experience,” said Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. “With these additional key features, we aim to even further streamline customization and application development in SharePoint without coding.”

For more information about AgreeYa Solutions or QuickApps, please visit: https://quickapps.agreeya.com/.

ABOUT AGREEYA SOLUTIONS: AgreeYa Solutions is a global systems integrator delivering a competitive advantage for its customers through software, solutions and services. Established in 1999, AgreeYa is headquartered in Folsom, Calif., with an international footprint and a team of more than 1,700 professionals.

