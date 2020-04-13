AllStar Health Brands Inc., (ALST) Announces Sales of over $100,000 of Covid-19 Rapid Antibody Tests, and other Coronavirus-Related Products

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2020 / AllStar Health Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:ALST) a specialty pharmaceutical and nutritional supplements company is pleased to announce it has begun sales of a Point-of-Care – for clinics and hospitals – Rapid DiagnosticTest for the detection of antibodies to the Covid-19 virus. AllStar has also begun sales of protective masks to Canada and other markets through its network of overseas suppliers.

First-order deliveries of the Covid-19 IgG/IgM antibody rapid test has already been made to a Distributor for the Caribbean and Latin American region, and US delivery is in process.

In addition, KN 95 protective masks, – the functional equivalent of the N 95 mask – have been sold already in Canada and AllStar is also working to deliver the much-needed masks to other countries.

Dr. Daniel Bagi, President of AllStar concluded,” we are extremely pleased that we have begun sales and that we can participate in a small way in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. We offer another weapon in the detection of infection by covid-19. This type of test is 99% accurate within a week of infection and is ideally suited for persons with symptoms in order to rule out or confirm infection. While no test is perfect, this test offers certain advantages over other current technologies such as: Results in 10 minutes, no machine needed, tests can be performed in remote locations, only a few drops of blood needed – so that the risk level for front-line workers to infection greatly decreases, since other tests require swabs of the mouth or nose and exposes health care providers to infection.”

About AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc. is a Nevada Corporation established in 2017, and headquartered in Miami, Florida. AllStar is a specialty Health Care Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select products, including medical devices, nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies and medicines all across the Americas and Europe. AllStar’s goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health and wellbeing.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations at (305) 423 7028.

