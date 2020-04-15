American IRA Discusses Should Investors Use a Self-Directed IRA for Brokerage Accounts?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / A Self-Directed IRA opens possibilities for investors that go beyond the stock market and mutual funds. But what if a Self-Directed IRA investor wants to self-direct without losing sight of these investments? A recent post at American IRA-a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina-posed and answered these questions.

As the post noted, the Self-Directed IRA is typically associated with nontraditional retirement assets. As the IRS allows investors a lot of leeway when it comes to the types of retirement assets they can use-including private loans, tax liens, real estate, and precious metals-Self-Directed IRAs typically mean that an investor is looking to invest in these alternative assets. Doing so can help an investor either utilize their experience in a given field-such as real estate-or open the portfolio up to more diversification across a broader range of asset classes.

“It’s important that people understand the role of the Self-Directed IRA,” noted Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “In this post, we wanted to set the record straight on what holding a Self-Directed IRA means-and what kinds of goals people typically have when they open this type of account.”

Using Self-Direction, for example, an investor can use non-recourse loans to make real estate investments. These real estate investments-typically not part of most retirement accounts-could then collect money into the IRA. However, as American IRA notes, it’s also important for investors to know their limits. For example, holding a Self-Directed IRA for real estate will mean avoiding undertaking transactions with “disqualified persons,” such as immediate family.

While investors can indeed own stocks and bonds within a Self-Directed IRA, many investors use these accounts to diversify their portfolio beyond that, as well.

The post goes into greater detail on the Self-Directed IRA and how investors typically use these accounts. For more information, browse the post at www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also contact American IRA at 866-7500-IRA.

“About:

American IRA, LLC, was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents, or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term “they” refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA.”

SOURCE: American IRA, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/581330/American-IRA-Discusses-Should-Investors-Use-a-Self-Directed-IRA-for-Brokerage-Accounts