American Manganese Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on The RedChip Money Report

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCPINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) (“AMY” or the “Company“) is pleased to report that an interview with President & CEO Larry Reaugh will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Sunday, April 5, at 6 p.m. local time on Bloomberg International, available in 100+ million homes across Europe.

In the exclusive interview, Larry Reaugh provides insight into the Company’s technology and market opportunity.

To view the interview segment, please click here.

“The RedChip Money Report” delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On Behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444 Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

