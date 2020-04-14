Aptevo Therapeutics Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ bispecific technology platform, today announced that it has received notice from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (NASDAQ) on April 13, 2020 informing Aptevo that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market. Consequently, Aptevo is now in compliance with all applicable listing standards and its common stock will continue to be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market.

Aptevo was previously notified by NASDAQ on April 18, 2019 that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule because its common stock failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive business days. In order to regain compliance with the Rule, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on April 9, 2020, the tenth consecutive trading day when the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was over $1.00.

About Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead clinical candidate, APVO436, and preclinical candidates, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the Company’s versatile and robust ADAPTIR™ modular protein technology platform. The ADAPTIR platform is capable of generating highly differentiated bispecific antibodies with unique mechanisms of action for the treatment of different types of cancer. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com

