Asia Cannabis Corp. Announces Official Name Change

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / Asia Cannabis Corp. (“ACC” or the “Company“) (CSE:ASIA) is pleased to announce that it is changing the official name of the Company (the “Name Change“) to “Asia Green Biotechnology Corp”.

The Name Change will become effective at the opening of the market trading on April 16, 2020. The symbol “ASIA” remains unchanged. The CUSIP and ISIN numbers remain unchanged as 04522C104 and CA04522C1041, respectively.

About ACC:

ACC is an early stage international Agri-technology company focused on the development, evaluation, testing, application and, ultimately, supply to the market of proprietary organic hybridization technology and certain products derived from that technology. The core approach of the business is centred on the planting, growth and harvesting of new and valuable strains of hemp and related crops in commercial quantities under the terms of license agreements with InPlanta Biotechnologies Inc. (“Inplanta“) and Swysh Inc. (“Swysh“).

In conjunction with both InPlanta and Swysh, the Company is developing varieties of hemp with superior growth and production characteristics in the various environments found in the licensed territories. With the data and associated knowledge gained from these activities, the Company intends to leverage the technology to develop a portfolio of strategic hemp investments to take advantage of both the changing social climate relative to hemp use and the historic acceptance of the use of these products and their derivatives in certain of the jurisdictions granted under the License Agreements.

For further information, contact:

David Pinkman,

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 863-6034

