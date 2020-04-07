Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2019

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce its audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 December 2019 (“FY2019” or the “Period”).

The consolidated Financial Statements are also available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Atalaya’s website at www.atalayamining.com.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9911I_1-2020-4-7.pdf

