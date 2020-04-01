Avii Adds Support for Microsoft Office 365 Calendar to its Unified Accounting Platform

– Avii Provides Accountants Using Avii Workspace™ for Tax, Audit and Advisory the Ability to operate seamlessly with MS Office 365 within the Unified Client Portal –

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AccountingPracticeManagement—Avii™ (www.avii.com), a leading practice management platform for tax, audit, advisory, compliance and management consulting firms, today announced the addition of Microsoft Outlook 365 Calendar to the growing list of popular programs the company supports with full integration within Avii Workspace™ .

Note: From now until at least June 1, 2020, Avii is providing the full version of Avii Workspace for up to 25 internal firm users with up to 1GB of data storage and unlimited client users. For more on this, visit http://www.avii.com/free or call 801-365-2844.

Today’s news marks the third Microsoft integration news Avii has announced in a three-month period, beginning with the addition of Microsoft OneDrive to the best-in-class technologies supported with bi-directional syncing to the Avii Workspace platform in December 2019. In February 2020, this integration added support for inline editing in OneDrive. Today the support has come full circle with the addition of Office 365 to the unified portal integration.

In all, the integration of these apps eliminates the need to jump between systems, which results in significant productivity losses, according to research.

Firms will now have their complete calendar inside of Avii. They can create new meetings, cancel them and modify any group or individual meetings, as if they were in Microsoft Outlook. This increased functionality will make them more productive and eliminate the need to jump between Avii Workspace and their calendar.

“Our continuing integration with pervasive solutions like MS OneDrive and Office 365 makes it easy for accountants to continue accessing software programs they are required to maintain for client and corporate connectivity outside of the platform while also gaining smart automation from the Avii Workspace,” said Avii co-founder and CEO Lyle Ball.

“We welcome the chance to add these capabilities to the 12 integrated applications our unified SaaS platform offers and to extend these advantages to their employees and clients.”

As with all of Avii’s integrations, the bi-directional support for Microsoft Office 365 is available to accountants using the unified Avii Workspace at no additional charge.

About Avii

Avii provides tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and compliance organizations with an integrated suite of most-required practice management software solutions. Avii Workspace is the first true SaaS Hub™, giving consultants and clients a single portal and a unified workspace for the functions that drive consistent workflow, business intelligence and communication to propel business success.

Avii Consulting Services are able to accomplish Fast Start Implementations for all users from single accountants to the Big 4. Unlike industry implementations that may take 6-8 weeks, Avii can make the benefits of Avii Workspace available immediately by breaking up deployment and segmenting data, requiring just 1-2 days per team, rather than pausing firm wide to re-sync the entire organization. Avii provides accounting firms, software developers and VARs an Avii API and custom app development services.

For more information about the Avii Workspace platform, visit www.Avii.com.

