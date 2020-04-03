Axos Bank Employees Contribute Over 1,000 Volunteer-hours to Junior Achievement of San Diego County

From its San Diego headquarters, Axos supports Junior Achievement’s work-readiness and financial literacy programs for youth

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#JA–Axos Bank today announced that its employees have volunteered over 1,000 hours of their time since 2013 to support Junior Achievement of San Diego County’s work-readiness and financial literacy programs for youth.

“While Axos is a digital-first bank, we’re fully committed to improving the real-world communities where we live and work,” said Axos President and CEO Greg Garrabrants. “As we continue to develop a national presence from our San Diego headquarters, it’s an honor for us to team with Junior Achievement to give back and help position children from across the region for future success.”

Axos has also donated $10,000 since 2017 to Junior Achievement of San Diego County, which aims to get K-12 students “real world ready” through hands-on programs that show them how to get a job, start a business, and manage their money.

“”We are grateful for committed partners like Axos Bank, both for their philanthropic and volunteer contributions,” said Junior Achievement of San Diego County President and CEO Siddhartha Vivek. “Through JA San Diego, Axos employees are a part of serving more than 20,000 students across the county through hands-on lessons focused on financial literacy, work-readiness, and entrepreneurship.”

About Axos Financial and Axos Bank

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With over $12.3 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small- to medium-sized businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its wholly-owned non-bank subsidiaries, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. (formerly WiseBanyan, Inc.,) provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit www.axosbank.com.

