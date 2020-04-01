Baristas Munchie Magic Opens Third New Location in a Week of Ben & Jerry’s and Snacks Delivery – Surge in Home Delivery Increases Demand

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic (OTC PINK:BCCI) has opened another one of its Munchie Magic virtual restaurants in Everett, WA that delivers Ben & Jerry’s ice cream along with Baristas coffee products and other snack foods through its third-party delivery partners.

This marks the third new location opened in a week and the second new location in Everett, WA. The first Everett location began to take orders last Thursday and the Mill Creek/Bothell location opened last Friday. Both had consistent orders over the weekend and again yesterday despite not being fully integrated with all three delivery partners.

The new location opening today is in the heart of Everett near the Kaiser Permanente Everett Medical Center and fills out the Everett, WA delivery region.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: “It is truly inspiring to be working with our partners who are all having to adjust what they knew as business as usual. That they have been excited to open up a completely new source of revenue based on the sales of their core products despite the other challenges they are faced with further validates the Munchie Magic model. We continue to process inquiries and bring on additional locations as quickly as we can while maintaining as strict adherence to the health guidelines as possible.”

The media buys and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurant designed to deliver Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, Baristas Coffee products, and other munchies to homes and businesses throughout America are made possible and are being created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

About Ben & Jerry’s: Ben & Jerry’s is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont.

About Baristas Coffee Company/ Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly-traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout The US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc. which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of “Grounded in Seattle” the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

