Bityard Announces YouTube Recruitment Competition

SINGAPORE, Apr 18, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Bityard, the world’s leading cryptocurrency contracts exchange, launched this month in Singapore. Marking the occasion, the company is holding a promotional video contest for YouTube content creators to showcase their talents and win up to 16,000 USDT in prizes as well.

As per the terms and conditions of a YouTube promotional contest, anyone who makes a video promoting their platform under appropriate circumstances will be entered in the contest. The Top Prize is 38,888 XRP for the YouTuber that gets the most views, comments, or feedback on their video from April 18th to May 18th 2020.

In addition to the winner’s XRP prize, further XRP prizes will be awarded the second and third place creators, with up to 20 consolation prizes of 38 Tether apiece. Even novice Youtubers will have a great chance of winning a few Tether.

Up to the challenge? The winners and size of the prizes are unprecedented. So the sooner one uploads a video, the greater the opportunity to accumulate views and likes. You only have to make a cool video, upload and submit it to Bityard today! Visit www.bityard.com for complete competition details.

About Bityard

Bityard Blockchain Ltd (2019, ‘Bityard’) is the world’s leading cryptocurrency contracts exchange. HQ’d in Singapore, Bityard is licensed and regulated by Singapore’s ACRA, US MSB, MTR Estonia and AUSTRAC, and provides safe, fast and easy crypto asset trading services in more than 150 countries. By ‘Complex Contracts, Simple Trade’, Bityard aims to bring the ultimate simplified trading experience to all customers.

Not only has Bityard attracted attention for simple and secure digital contract transaction services, but the company has acquired a Thai boxing champion as a brand ambassador, who continues to set off waves of attention in his home country and beyond. Visit www.bityard.com, or email bd@bityard.com.

Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com