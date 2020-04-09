cbdMD, Inc. Changes its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to a Virtual Format

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American:YCBD, YCBD PR A) today announced that the location of its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders will be changed from an in person meeting to a virtual format. The 2020 annual meeting of shareholders, which was previously announced in cbdMD’s Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 11, 2020, and originally mailed to shareholders on or about March 11, 2020, will still be held on April 23, 2020 beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time, but in a virtual meeting format only, available at https://www.issuerdirect.com/virtual-event/ycbd . Due to the emerging public health impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the “stay at home” order issued on March 27, 2020 by the Governor of the State of North Carolina where cbdMD’s offices are located, and to support the health and well-being of cbdMD’s employees, shareholders, and partners, cbdMD has decided to hold the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders in a virtual meeting format only. Shareholders will not be able to attend the 2020 annual meeting physically. In order to attend the virtual annual meeting, shareholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card or voting instruction form which shareholders previously received.

As described in the proxy materials for the 2020 annual meeting dated March 11, 2020, shareholders are entitled to notice of, and to vote at the annual meeting, if they were a shareholder of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2020, the record date. Shareholders may vote during the 2020 annual meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website, https://www.iproxydirect.com/ycbd , during the meeting. Whether or not shareholders plan to virtually attend the 2020 annual meeting, cbdMD urges shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote shareholders’ shares in connection with the 2020 annual meeting. If you hold your shares in a brokerage account in your broker’s or another nominee’s name (held in “street name”), you are a beneficial owner and you should follow the voting directions provided by your broker or nominee.

To access cbdMD’s Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholder and Proxy Statement as filed with the SEC on March 11, 2020 online, please visit the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD and NYSE American: YCBD PR A) is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also the proud partner with the Big 3 Basketball League, Barstool Sports, Bellator MMA (a subsidiary of Viacom: NASDAQ:VIA), Life Time Fitness and Nitro Circus. To learn more about cbdMD, Inc. and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKU's of U.S. produced, THC-free CBD products, please visit: www.cbdmd.com or follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the over 4,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. cbdMD, Inc. has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements are unknown at this time. Further information on cbdMD’s risk factors is contained in Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019, as amended, and its other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. cbdMD, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

