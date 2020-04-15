Cerillion steps up CSP productivity and powers digital growth with major new software release

London, 15th April 2020 – Cerillion (AIM: CER) today announced the general availability of Cerillion 8.1, the latest release of its Enterprise BSS/OSS suite – a standards-based monetisation and customer engagement platform for fixed, mobile, cable and multi-service Communications Services Providers (CSPs) worldwide.

Built around a new technology framework which puts both user experience and customer experience at the forefront of design, release 8.1 marks a major evolution of the Cerillion platform, delivering significant operational efficiencies whilst opening up new channels for growth. Highlights include:

Intuitive User Experience . Cerillion 8.1 enables a step change in productivity with a completely redesigned user interface offering context personalisation, task-based navigation and separate microservices-based apps, as well as smart search and the introduction of configurable keyboard shortcuts – all designed to increase customer service efficiency and reduce CSR training needs.

. Cerillion 8.1 enables a step change in productivity with a completely redesigned user interface offering context personalisation, task-based navigation and separate microservices-based apps, as well as smart search and the introduction of configurable keyboard shortcuts – all designed to increase customer service efficiency and reduce CSR training needs. Open Integration . The new Cerillion Notification System works as a central service to communicate updates to external systems on a publish and subscribe basis, providing streamlined integration with other cloud-native and on-premise applications. The platform now also supports 14 of the TM Forum’s Open APIs, enabling seamless interoperability in the wider BSS/OSS ecosystem.

. The new Cerillion Notification System works as a central service to communicate updates to external systems on a publish and subscribe basis, providing streamlined integration with other cloud-native and on-premise applications. The platform now also supports 14 of the TM Forum’s Open APIs, enabling seamless interoperability in the wider BSS/OSS ecosystem. Digital First Customer Experience . Cerillion 8.1 drives user engagement via their mobile device – from initial in-app registration to a range of notifications which advise of key lifecycle events and marketing promotions, the customer’s first point of interaction with their service provider is now at their fingertips with the latest release of the Mobile App, available on iOS and Android.

. Cerillion 8.1 drives user engagement via their mobile device – from initial in-app registration to a range of notifications which advise of key lifecycle events and marketing promotions, the customer’s first point of interaction with their service provider is now at their fingertips with the latest release of the Mobile App, available on iOS and Android. New Revenue Generation . The Mobile App also serves as a revenue generator, enabling frictionless in-app purchases such as top-ups and boosters, as well as driving up-sells and cross-sells which can be paid for seamlessly with prepaid credit or payment card. In addition, enhancements to the Enterprise Product Catalogue help CSPs to develop new revenue streams using flexible product segmentation rules to gain rapid access to new markets.

. The Mobile App also serves as a revenue generator, enabling frictionless in-app purchases such as top-ups and boosters, as well as driving up-sells and cross-sells which can be paid for seamlessly with prepaid credit or payment card. In addition, enhancements to the Enterprise Product Catalogue help CSPs to develop new revenue streams using flexible product segmentation rules to gain rapid access to new markets. Increased Operational Efficiency. The core Cerillion platform has also undergone a major technology refresh, with upgrades to the Red Hat OS and Oracle DB versions, cloud deployment flexibility with a simplified installation process, and the implementation of Red Hat Single Sign-on (SSO) for centralised user authentication.

By providing two major product releases per year, Cerillion is unique among traditional BSS/OSS vendors, delivering continual enhancements and updates as part of its Evergreen Software Model and ensuring that customers can stay on the product path with smooth and regular upgrades. Cerillion 8.1 is already under delivery to 4 customers, including the recently announced deal with Manx Telecom.

“As the telecoms industry adjusts to new business and consumer behaviour, CSPs are recognising the need to balance operational excellence with new revenue generation strategies, in order to not just survive but also prosper in the 5G era,” commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. “With Cerillion 8.1 we are setting new standards in terms of user productivity and deployment flexibility, whilst also lowering the barrier to entry through our Evergreen Software Model which ensures that customers have the fastest possible route to digital growth.”

For more information, or to book a call with a Cerillion consultant, please visit: https://www.cerillion.com/Products/Enterprise-BSS-OSS

– ends –

Notes to Editors

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 90 customer installations across c. 40 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Three. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

For further information, please contact:

Dominic Smith

Cerillion plc

Tel: +44 (0) 207 927 6000

Email: dominic.smith@cerillion.com

Source: RealWire