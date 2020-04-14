Charleys Philly Steaks Looks Forward to Reopening

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / Despite temporary store closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Charleys Philly Steaks is busy supporting stores that remain open while working on several exciting initiatives to prepare for the future.

With preventative measures in place to ensure the safety and health of both employees and customers, there are still 166 Charleys Philly Steaks locations open for takeout and delivery services only. These franchise owners are becoming more creative with ways to engage consumers. Suyong Yi, an operator in Milwaukee, WI, has increased the store’s social media presence. “Social media gives our customers a chance to share their genuine experience. That’s even more important now because seeing good experiences and comments can help other people feel better about choosing to eat with us,” said Yi.

Julie Vulcain, a multi-unit franchise owner in Florida, views the shift in business as an opportunity to serve the community by offering a discount to first responders who order from Charleys Philly Steaks. Additionally, she has been utilizing third party delivery services to offer promotions to customers. Per Vulcain, “the reactions from guests have been absolutely incredible. Customers are very excited to still eat Charleys.”

Along with finding ways to support the stores that remain open, Charleys Philly Steaks is helping stores that are temporarily closed. All corporate hourly team members have been offered Care Pay to soften the impact and management continues to receive pay. Many franchised Charleys Philly Steaks locations have received a reduced royalty fee and additional support will be considered as the COVID-19 situation continues to unfold.

Looking ahead, the Charleys Philly Steaks corporate team is working on several exciting initiatives. The brand will launch a new app and online ordering platform in coming months to improve the customer experience online and to give customers a chance to earn rewards. The team is also prepping menu updates and promotions to relaunch the brand post-COVID.

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, over 600 locations in 47 states and 16 countries in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak In The World® made with fresh, quality ingredients, always grilled-to-order. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing Real Fruit Lemonades, the restaurant franchise is quickly expanding to serve the world’s favorite Cheesesteaks across the globe. In 2017, the menu expanded to include Boneless and Classic Wings. Select locations across the country offer this extended menu and operate under the name Charleys Philly Steaks and Wings. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

