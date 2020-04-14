Custom Protection Service Annonces Death of Its President & Director, George M. Rutherford

CONROE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2020 / Custom Protection Services Inc. (OTCPINK:CSPS) (‘Custom Protection’, or the ‘Company’), today issued the following statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected death of our Director and President, George M. Rutherford. The entire Custom Protection family mourns this loss. On behalf of the Board, we extend our deepest sympathies to George’s family.”

DeLane Potter will continue in his role as CEO and step in and take over the responsibilities of President. The untimely death of Mr. Rutherford in no way will affect the ongoing business of the Company and everything is moving forward as planned.

In accordance with the Company’s succession plan, the Board of Directors of Custom Protection Services has appointed Larry E. Lunger, Ph.D., as director. Larry E. Lunger, Ph.D., United States Army and US Army Lt. Colonel (Retired), BPG, 1st BDE, 75th DIV (E.), served in the United States Army for over 20 years where he was responsible for coordinating and integrating staff sections during military exercises, providing technical support and battle simulations training requirements, automating battle staff training exercises, assisting in defining civilian support contract requirements, coordinating and monitoring the command inspection programs and coordinating unit compliance activities. Colonel Lunger was also President of the Netherlocks US, an oilfield security company located in Houston, Texas. Mr. Lunger has an MBA and Ph.D. in Industrial Technology from Lorenze University. Mr. Lunger will step in and take over the vacancy left by George Rutherford on the Company’s board of directors.

About Custom Protection Services Inc.

Custom Protection Services Inc. is a Delaware incorporated company with head offices in Conroe, Texas. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of security and protection services which can be tailored to meet specific needs and situations. Services offered include personal protection, risk analysis, crisis response, guidance & strategic planning, maritime protection, travel security, legal investigation and POA security programs. Client contracts range from hourly to yearly depending on the type of service being provided. The Company can fulfill any client contract by utilizing a network of specialized consultants. Management has 100+ combined years of experience conducting security and protection operations.

