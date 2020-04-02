Debt.com Plans to Reach Millions of Americans in Isolation due to COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — This April, Debt.com is kicking off the #WeKnowDebt email course. The course consists of 12 short, monthly emails that explain debt to consumers without all the jargon and confusion.



Many Americans have been using quarantine for self-improvement, and Debt.com wants to contribute by helping them discover the source of their money problems. At the end of this course, consumers will be equipped with the tools they need to achieve their financial and debt goals.

Debt.com designed this 12-month email course to educate consumers on debt and save them from having to scour the web for materials. Debt.com takes the best research and advice from financial experts and funnels it into a one-stop shop for financial education. Howard Dvorkin, CPA, and chairman of Debt.com says it wasn’t easy making financial advice so coherent.

“The problem with getting out of debt and maintaining good credit isn’t a lack of information – there’s actually too much information out there,” says Debt.com Chairman Howard Dvorkin, CPA. “There’s an old newspaper reporter adage that says, ‘I didn’t have time to write it short.’ So, we wondered: How can we teach Americans to become financially independent in the fewest minutes possible?”

Every email includes one activity and one lesson. In one email, for example, consumers will learn the ins-and-outs of credit scores and how to calculate their debt-to-income ratio. People can spend just a few minutes a month going over concise lessons to get on a path to financial freedom.

“I’ve spent nearly three decades coaching Americans about saving and spending, and I’ve written two books on the topic,” Dvorkin says. “Distilling all that down to a few minutes a month was difficult, because we didn’t want to be cavalier or even worse, over-hype or over-simplify things. This is your financial life we’re talking about.”

Consumers can sign up here to receive the #WeKnowDebt course emails once a month.

About: Debt.com is the consumer website where people can find help with credit card debt, student loan debt, tax debt, credit repair, bankruptcy, and more. Debt.com works with vetted and certified providers that give the best advice and solutions for consumers ‘when life happens’.

