Destin Paver Supply Company Now Offering Installation Services

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2020 / The Paver Guys of Destin, based in Destin, Florida, have announced that they are no longer just a supplier of paver materials to both homeowners and contractors, but they are now installers as well. Previously, they simply supplied the paver materials and then helped homeowners find the contractor who could install the pavers. But now, they can do the installation as well at affordable rates for homes across the Gulf Coast, including Destin, Pensacola, and Panama City. Now, they can offer complete service for the hardscape requirements for pool patios, walkways, driveways, patios, outdoor fireplaces, and more. Those who would like more information about the company and their services can view the company Facebook page.

Jeff Kruse, a spokesperson for The Paver Guys of Destin, says, “We can help you with all of your upcoming hardscaping projects. From pavers and travertine to sand base materials and landscaping stones, we offer everything you need to create the ultimate outdoor living space. We believe that building impressive outdoor fireplaces, patios, walkways, and other hardscapes should be a stress-free, enjoyable experience for everyone, and by making our raw materials accessible for our customers, we do our best to make it that way.”

He continues, “And now that we can handle the installation of the pavers, there would be no longer any delay or worry about finding a reliable contractor to install the pavers for your patios, walkways, driveways, and even outdoor fireplaces. You can be sure of the quality of our installation work because we are now a Certified Concrete Paver Installer by the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI).”

The ICPI certification is the industry’s recognized status for professionals who are committed to abiding by the guidelines set for segmental concrete pavement installation. This certification is a testament to the paver professional’s level of investment and the level of knowledge and skills for the best practices for interlocking concrete pavement installation.

For those who are looking for paver suppliers and installers serving Destin and surrounding areas, The Paver Guys of Destin have developed a reputation of being a woman-owned business that can help homeowners find the appropriate materials for just about any addition that they would like to be installed in their yard. It can be a luxurious outdoor fireplace or a stone paver pool deck. The company can provide everything that would be required including the installation, to ensure that the project will proceed smoothly from start to finish.

The areas served by The Paver Guys of Destin include any of the beach communities along 30A, Fort Walton Beach, Destin, Gulf Breeze, Pensacola, Panama City Beach, and more. They will even travel to Alabama, Tennessee and other nearby states.

Those who are interested in pavers for their hardscapes can visit the company website or they can contact The Paver Guys of Destin on the telephone, or through email. They are open from Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

For more information about The Paver Guys of Destin, contact the company here:

The Paver Guys of Destin

Jeff Kruse

(850) 398-9574

jeff@thepaverguysdestin.com

981 Hwy 98 East

Suite 3317

Destin, FL 32541

