Dyadic to Present and Participate in COVID-19 Panel at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DYAI) a global biotechnology company focused on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 gene expression platform to speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2020 on Wednesday, April 22 at 12:40 PM Eastern Time. Mark Emalfarb, CEO of Dyadic, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 12:40 PM Eastern Time / 9:40 AM Pacific Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34175

In addition to the Company’s webcast, Dyadic will be participating in a virtual panel titled, “Potential Solutions for Addressing the Coronavirus Pandemic”, hosted by John Vandermosten, Senior Biotech Analyst at Zack’s Small Cap Research, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

To access the virtual panel, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time / 7:30 AM Pacific Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34212

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Dyadic, please call 561-743-8333 or email prawson@dyadic.com, and make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Schedule”: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/presenting-companies

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical gene expression platform based on the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila), named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large scale manufacture of low cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles (VLPs) and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Certain other research activities are ongoing which include the exploration of using C1 to develop and produce certain metabolites and other biologic products. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. In particular, as the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic vaccines, drugs and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers, and improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.

Please visit Dyadic’s website at http://www.dyadic.com/ for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic’s plans for its biopharmaceutical business.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap, investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Dyadic International, Inc.

Ping W. Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: mailto:prawson@dyadic.com

Source: Dyadic International, Inc. via Planet MicroCap Showcase

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/585660/Dyadic-to-Present-and-Participate-in-COVID-19-Panel-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-Virtual-Investor-Conference-2020