Ehave and MyLifeID Enter a Multi-Tier Global Partnership to Allow Patients to Download Their Electronic Health Records

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / Ehave, Inc., (OTC PINK:EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients and services to the psychedelic medicine industry, announced today it has entered into a Multi-Tier Global Partnership with MyLifeID that will allow individuals to carry their health and mental health records with them at all times. To view the full announcement, click here.

Key Takeaways

Ehave has entered into a Multi-Tier Global Partnership with MyLifeID that will allow individuals to carry their health and mental health records with them at all times.

The U. S. Department of Health and Human Services says both health and mental health information should be appropriately documented and shared for proper continuity of care for the patient.

This partnership allows individuals to store their health and mental health history on the MyLifeID Pocket Cloud™, which will be able to be accessed by medical providers through Ehave’s dashboard.

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. For more information visit: www.ehave.com.

About MyLifeID, Inc.

MyLifeID is a healthcare technology company based in Las Vegas, NV. Founded in 2017, MyLifeID provides a secure portable health record solution that empowers people to provide medical data when, where and to whom they want, anywhere in the world. Visit https://www.MyLifeID.com for more information or call 702-832-0112.

